Sounds of Sudan at the Eastern

South Sudanese musician, actor and songwriter Ajak Kwai is returning to Ballarat for the first time since 2007 to play at the Eastern Hotel this weekend. She will be featuring a new EP Red Sands as well as her fifth studio album, Let Me Grow My Wings. Kwai has been performing for over two decades in Australia, writing songs of personal and political power and singing traditional songs she learnt in her childhood in Southern Sudan. Kwai came to Australia in 1999 as part of the Humanitarian Aid Program, leaving the conflict of the 20-year-long second Sudanese Civil War, which killed more than two million people and displaced another four million. Since her arrival she has become a fixture in the Australia music scene, and supports numerous organisations advocating for refugees and women's rights. As an actor she performed her one-woman theatrical work Of Cows, Women and War at La Mama Theatre in Melbourne and the Adelaide Fringe Festival. She is a broadcaster on 3PBS and 3CR radio stations in Melbourne, and is a strong voice for building links between the Sudanese community and other groups in Australia. She says she taught herself to sing because she had trouble talking when she was a child in her hometown of Bar, on the upper Nile. "Well the beautiful thing about music (is) you can sing and nobody will tell you that you make a mistake," Kwai laughs. "So I just sang, because when I was young the other kids teased me because I don't speak very well. And that affected me. So I didn't speak very much for a long time. "Singing helped me to be able to talk. Now I've become very talkative! I can't believe myself. So music has been my friend for a long time, you know?" Kwai moved to Khartoum, then to Cairo in Egypt, but she says she always carried with her the traditional songs she learnt in Sudan. "When I was in the country, when I was quite young, very young, I sang the traditional songs. "I knew some people had forgotten, so I sang them. My mind was like a... I don't know what you call it in English, but I can (hear a song) and it never goes away. So that was my power." Kwai sings in her native Dinka, in Arabic and English.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eykKvQ78nc6Uj8nT6Aia68/f7c1c0b3-3f8b-48bf-93d6-a6aba92b7f56.png/r208_336_3987_2471_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg