Sick and injured patients are waiting up to five minutes longer for ambulances throughout areas around Ballarat than they were a year ago. In the Ballarat local government area (LGA) during the months of October, November and December last year, there was a 7.6 per cent increase in life-threatening Code 1 cases compared to the same months in 2020. Paramedics attended 80.4 per cent of Code 1 patients in the Ballarat LGA within 15 minutes - compared with 85.8 per cent for the same period in 2020. According to the quarterly Victorian Health Services Performance Report, paramedics responded to 90 per cent of Code 1 calls in 19 minutes and 44 seconds, compared to 16.74 minutes for the same quarter the previous year. The average response time for those Code 1 calls made in October to December, 2021, was 10.48 minutes compared to 9.86 for the same time a year previously but paramedics responded to more than 130 extra high-priority calls during those three months in 2021. While response times were fastest in the Ballarat CBD and immediate surrounding areas, with paramedics reaching 82.3 per cent of Code 1 patients within 15 minutes, with an average response time of 12 minutes and 38 seconds, those further out of town faced longer waits. The average response time for "lights and sirens Code 1" calls in Moorabool increased almost five minutes, from 12.5 minutes in the last three months of 2020 to 17.26 for the corresponding period in 2021. Golden Plains average response times for Code 1 calls remained fairly steady, there was an increase of 1.6 minutes in Hepburn Shire to 18.86 minutes and Pyrenees recorded an increase of less than one minute. Ambulance Victoria chief executive Professor Tony Walker said the record workload and slower response times were no surprise given the ongoing and extraordinary impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, right across the state and Australia. "Demand is now higher than pre-pandemic levels. During the last quarter we were challenged by the peak of the Delta wave, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant," Professor Walker said. "Performance has also been impacted by the time spent offloading patients at busy hospitals and sicker patients who have delayed visiting their GP or specialist now finding themselves more unwell." Professor Walker said AV was doing everything possible to relieve pressure in the system, get more paramedics on the road and to patients quicker. IN OTHER NEWS The Victorian Health Services Performance Report also revealed the extent to which Ballarat Health Services' emergency department is struggling with the pressure of COVID. While numbers of patients coming in to the emergency department dropped over the 12 months to the October to December quarter last year, the percentage of patients treated within the recommended time also fell. From October to December 2021, there were 12,705 patients treated in the ED but only 40.83 per cent within the recommended time frame for their category of urgency, the lowest of any health service in the state, compared to 14,075 patients treated during the same period in 2020 when 52.8 per cent were seen within the recommended time. Only 38.66 per cent of urgent category two patients, who should be seen within 10 minutes, were treated within that time in the last quarter of 2021 compared to half in 2020, while two thirds of category three patients waited more than the recommended 30 minutes.

