THE open boys and girls crews take most of the focus when it comes to Head of the Lake, but at Ballarat Clarendon College, success is a whole school endeavour. For generations, the rowing program at Ballarat Clarendon College has met every challenge that it has come up against. On February 27, that reputation of excellence will be once again put to the test and the school community can't wait to show what it can do. Reigning overall premiership winners in both boys and girls as well as being open girls champions, the crews are once again preparing for their dash down the lake. WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW Ballarat Clarendon College rowing coordinator Tom Nash said the success of the rowing program was a whole school effort. "We've got 180 kids that row at the school and it's something we've worked hard towards to boost numbers of rowers at the college. "We've got 35 coaches, all volunteers and we are grateful to everyone of the college families for all the help and support they've shown throughout the season. "We appreciate all of the time and effort the coaches and everyone at the college puts in to give our students the best opportunities going forward." The girls' open squad has been a powerhouse this season and just two weeks ago came within two seconds of beating the College's own record of seven minutes and 25 seconds set in 2002. Interestingly girls' open coach Nicki Plucinski was a member of that record-breaking squad. "We've got five crews in the senior girls program which we are really proud to have," Nash said. "While participation is the key to our program, we are really proud to have these five crews and the quality of their rowing has been strong across the season, we are enormously proud of the season they've all had." The Girls' open crew has taken all before them so far this season. "We've got two girls returning from the firsts last year and two from our year 10 firsts. This crew has had a powerful season," Nash said. "The girls have been really focused throughout and know what their goals are. "The two returning have been really good leaders throughout the whole program providing guidance and advice. "The girls from the year 10 firsts had an enormous season last year, they are really professional and mature in the way they approach training and all things towards rowing." The boys competition is seen as one of the more open events in years with Ballarat Clarendon, Ballarat Grammar and St Patrick's all within a boat length of each other last time they competed. "With the open boys, we've got five boys crews in the senior program," Nash said. "It's the most boys crews in the competition and I think we're a genuine chance in all of them, however for what I've seen I think the senior boys first race is going to be really open." LAST YEAR'S RESULT : Third LAST VICTORY: 2016 CAPTAIN OF BOATS: Nelson Troon FIRST CREW COACH IAN PEELE SAYS: "We've progressed really well, it's pretty much a new crew this year. They've got off to a really good start this season. It's going to be a very tight run event, I think it's anyone's race." NELSON TROON (c), STROKE "I think we've got a lot of good younger kids coming in. No matter what happens on the day, everyone has had a great time. It's a nice honour to be named captain but it's about us all working together to achieve our goals. We work really hard and no matter what happens, we'll know it'll be a good result." JASPER NIJHOF, THREE SEAT "This has been a great squad to be a part of, we're looking forward to it being a big race." LACHIE CLARK, TWO SEAT "The team has come together well. it'll be a tough race but we're confident of a good result." JOCK QUARTERMAIN, BOW "Everyone has worked together really well, the coaches have given us every chance to succeed." BONNIE POULTON, COX "It's a privilege to be part of this team, hopefully we can all work together to bring home the win." LAST YEAR'S RESULT: First LAST VICTORY: 2021 CAPTAIN OF BOATS: Ellie McClure FIRST CREW COACH NICKI PLUCINSKI SAYS: "We are going from strength to strength at the moment, every week getting faster and faster. We were two seconds off the Head of the Lake record last time, depending on the conditions, that's what we're aiming for, it's a bit of a dream, so we'll see how it happens. The best thing about this crew is they are enjoying the rowing, they are really excited to see how fast they can go." RUBY LOVEL, STROKE "It's a privilege and I'm very proud to be a part of this crew." ELLIE McCLURE (c), THREE SEAT "This season has been so amazing, we've been so lucky so far. We've been progressing through each session, controlling the controllables and hopefully all the hard work will pay off on the weekend. BAELEY TUCKER, COX "It's been a really fun season and it will be good to top it off with a win at Head of the Lake. Good luck to everyone."

