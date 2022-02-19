community,

Ballarat's youngest Rotary Club is entering its 20th year and is hosting a new members night on February 25. Outgoing president Jane Jens said after a break during COVID, it was an opportunity to revitalise the club with new people and fresh ideas and support local initiatives in need. The club is comprised of young professionals, spanning accounting, real estate, media, building and construction and the health sectors. Mrs Jens said with extensive growth from Melbourne to regional Victoria, it was a great way for newcomers to Ballarat to develop their professional networks and build friendships. She said the key benefit Young Ambition offered was its flexibility with members juggling their careers and young families. "Through Rotary we have developed projects that have had a real impact locally and internationally while helping members build strong connections," she said. Internationally, there are a million members worldwide, with Rotarians supporting everything from building new schools and community facilities to efforts to eradicate polio. RELATED: All you need to know for a fun Ballarat Cycle Classic Over the past few years, Rotary Young Ambition has volunteered across various projects, from the Springfest to setting up a community garden, winter appeals for the homeless. During COVID, the club partnered with the Rotary Club of Alfredton to offer 200 meals to those in need during lockdown. The club's next big event, the Ballarat Swap Meet, pulls in volunteers from gatekeepers to traffic controllers, running barbecues and supporting finance, across the weekend. All proceeds from event go back into Ballarat's district Rotary clubs, including Young Ambition, for distribution to good causes. The new members night will be held upstairs at Aunty Jacks in Mair Street on Friday, February 25 at 6pm. For more information, call Blaise Newnham on 0423 175 643. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

