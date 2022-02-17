'My life won't be the same again': The strike that changed a man's life forever

news, latest-news,

A judge will take some time to decide what sentence to give a man whose drunken strike to a relative's face resulted in serious injuries. Jacob Ronald Larkin, 32, pleaded guilty to one charge of recklessly causing serious injury at the County Court in Ballarat on Wednesday. The prosecutor, Jessica Fallar, told the court the incident happened shortly after the new year had passed on January 1, 2019. The accused had been bringing in the new year with family and friends at a Dereel property. Several people, including the victim, had told Larkin to calm down when he started to raise his voice and act aggressively after overhearing a conversation. The victim had stood up and told Larkin to settle down, before Larkin "lunged forward" towards him and struck him in the face with his elbow. The force rendered him unconscious and caused him to fall flat onto the deck. The court heard Larkin proceeded to tell people he'd "knocked [the victim] out" because he didn't like the way the victim had been referring to his wife and the next time he would "kill him". The court heard the victim started convulsing and had a fit. When he regained consciousness after a minute he didn't know "who he was or where he was". An ambulance was called to the property to treat the victim and he was transported to hospital with concerns about a head injury. Meanwhile, police were called to locate the accused who had left the property on foot. Police later found Larkin walking from Rokewood towards Ballarat, arrested him and took him back to Ballarat Police Station. Ms Faller told the court the victim sustained facial fractures and head trauma and after surgery he spent six days in the hospital's neurology unit followed by several nights in rehabilitation. He suffered from post traumatic amnesia for almost a week along with headaches, weakness, poor concentration and vision issues and required thousands of dollars of dental work. "He couldn't remember faces and resorted to a photo book containing the faces of friends and family to regain his memory," Ms Faller said. The court heard the victim continues to suffer from the impact of the injury and was supported by an acquired brain injury clinic. He had lost his business due to his memory loss and continued to suffer from post traumatic stress disorder, fatigue, vision issues and experienced other mood changes including depression, anxiety, panic attacks and disturbed sleep. Ms Faller read a victim impact statement, which opened by saying the last three years had destroyed the victim and the happy life he once lived. It described feelings of confusion and frustration at not being able to remember things or concentrate and the pain of only having minimal memories of life before the incident. "I don't even have a memory from my own wedding," the court heard. He said he had "headaches all the time" and continued to suffer from regular seizures that left him physically and emotionally exhausted, while losing his business meant he and his wife were in a difficult financial situation. "I can't do anything without suffering mental, physical or emotional effects and I can't remember what I'm doing or who people are. "I can't go to the football anymore because of anxiety and often consider ending my life because I have little purpose. "If I was to draw how I feel it would be a big, black mess. My life won't be the same again." Defence barrister Chris Pearson read a response to the victim impact statement on behalf of Larkin that described his "sincere remorse". "I handled it wrongly while drunk and hit him because I was frustrated and felt provoked. "I should have walked away and am aware that how I managed the situation was inappropriate." He said he spent nine months in rehabilitation and had "dealt with a lot emotionally" but having the case "hanging over his head for three years" had prevented him from moving forward with his life. Mr Pearson said Larkin accepted his action had caused serious injury but he could not have foreseen the full extent of the ongoing impact the strike would have on the victim's life. He said his client had work and was studying and urged the Judge to impose a community corrections order rather than the prison term the prosecution had asked for. Judge Gabriele Cannon said she needed "a very long and hard think about what to do". She ordered Larkin to be assessed for another community corrections order, despite him finishing up one for previous offending at the time of the incident. "I am unclear as to what to do. I understand the prosecution submission that in all the circumstances prison with a non parole period is within the range but I can also understand that despite the serious and devastating impacts on the victim, it may well be that a community corrections order can appropriately cater for all the sentencing conditions." The case will return to court in April.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/5d8f7388-ee09-4f16-a0d2-2cde0beb32ec.jpg/r2_28_1100_648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg