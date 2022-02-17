news, latest-news,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Thursday, February 17 NEW CASES: 265 (up from 255 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1,313 (up from 1,261 yesterday) Ballarat has recorded 265 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to midnight, Wednesday, as Victoria prepares to ease some restrictions tomorrow evening. The number of active cases in the city is once again at an all time high, with 1313 ongoing cases as of Thursday. The past three days have seen active case numbers break records for the city In other areas: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Thursday, February 17 NEW CASES: 8,501 (up from 8,149 yesterday) DEATHS: 9 (down from 18 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 50,042 (up from 49,936 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 401 (up from 397 yesterday) IN ICU: 78 (up from 68 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 16 (up from 13 yesterday) Victoria has posted 8501 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, as the state government hints further easing of restrictions is on the way. Of the new cases revealed on Thursday, 5661 were detected through rapid antigen tests and 2840 via PCR lab testing. Active cases continue to tumble, dropping from 50,967 to 50,042. There are 401 people with the virus in Victorian hospitals, up four from Wednesday's number. Of these, 78 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care and 16 require ventilation. It comes as Premier Daniel Andrews foreshadows possible COVID-19 rule changes as the state's Omicron wave recedes. In Ballarat, the number of known active cases continues to reach new heights. However, this comes with a caveat, given Rapid Antigen Tests have only counted towards location data for the past 12 days. According to Wednesday's figures, there were 1261 active cases in the city and a total of 255 new cases. Over the past seven days, there has been an average of 195 new cases each day. The latest figures will be updated later today. Meanwhile, a leading infectious disease expert has warned state governments may need to reintroduce COVID-19 restrictions in the upcoming winter. It comes as jurisdictions begin to consider winding back COVID measures as case numbers begin to ease from the Omicron variant. Victorian officials are meeting on Thursday to determine which restrictions can be lifted, with the possibility of winding back QR check-ins and density limits. Professor Peter Collignon from the Australian National University said the moves were appropriate given the high levels of vaccination, but indicated colder months could bring with it a return to restrictions. "We will have to reconsider what happens in winters, we are likely to get another wave in winter," he told the Nine Network on Thursday. "It's appropriate (to ease restrictions now) as we have high levels of vaccination and there will be less spread for the next few months, but we will have to reconsider what happens in winters." Despite the potential for relaxed restrictions, Professor Collignon said it was not a cause for people to become complacent about COVID-19. "The virus is going to be here for years to come, the only good news is, with vaccination, we as individuals are much less at risk than we were before," he said. "The virus will circulate for years to come but it will be at different stages, we will probably get worse waves in winter." It comes as Australia's leading vaccine advisory group told Senate estimates four or five doses can't be ruled for Australians to be up to date with the COVID jab. Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation chair Nigel Crawford said his organisation would continue to monitor data from countries administering four doses. Countries like Israel have already recommended a fourth dose and we need to look at that international data and see the impact, and what the new variant vaccines look like," he said. "ATAGI is constantly reviewing the evidence ... that advice may change over time. It is a possibility but there's no current recommendation to that effect." It comes after new guidelines were issued last week by the advisory body, with people who have received their booster dose now considered as "up to date" on the COVID vaccination. Those who have not had their booster more than six months after their primary course will now be "overdue". We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/1c09e455-4b5b-441c-b284-14b588a113dc.jpg/r9_0_3991_2250_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg