news, latest-news,

Ballarat Council is backing a national campaign which has its sights set on improving the Federal Government's treatment of people seeking asylum who live in the community. Council is a signatory to the Back Your Neighbour campaign which has declared it will advocate with all federal politicians and candidates in the lead-up to the 2022 Federal Election to change the government's treatment of refugees and asylum seekers. "Here on the ground in the community, in the rural and regional towns and cities, we are already supporting refugees and asylum seekers and want to continue to do so," said Ballarat councillor Belinda Coates. It is estimated there are more than 100,000 refugees and asylum seekers in Australia, including many in Ballarat, who are living in limbo while their applications for permanent residency are processed. Some have been in Australia for almost 10 years, with no certainty for their future. Without permanent residency people are denied access to funded safety nets such as Medicare, income support, housing, education, mental health and material aid. "I advocated for us to join (the Local Government Mayoral Taskforce Supporting People Seeking Asylum which runs the Back Your Neighbour campaign) because we were already a refugee welcome zone ... and had long been a city that has supported refugees and asylum seekers. "Obviously there are compassionate and humanitarian grounds for supporting asylum seekers and refugees - people who have fled their homeland through no fault of their own to seek safety for themselves and their family - but we also recognise it's a win-win as having migrants, refugees and asylum seekers in Ballarat really adds to the vibrancy of the city." Cr Coates said refugees and asylum seekers needed to feel safe and secure with opportunities to study or work and access health care. "A lot of people here and elsewhere are living in limbo a very long time. It prevents them from working and studying and contributing to our community which they desperately want to do and can do. "We know from experience people who come as asylum seekers and refugees give back so much to the community whether it's through volunteer work or being involved in community groups or paid work, particularly now at a time where so many sectors have shortages." Campaign chair Cr Jim Memeti from the City of Greater Dandenong said the current treatment of refugees and asylum seekers was cruel and unreasonable. "People need stability and support while they build their lives in the community. That means a fast and efficient process for assessing asylum applications and support in the meantime to help people survive," he said. "We see how hard it is for them every day. It puts pressure on council services and local charities are stretched to breaking point because of cost-shifting from federal to state and local governments. It is time for (immigration) Minister Alex Hawke and the Federal Government to act. "Instead of making people struggle to survive, we should be welcoming them into local communities around Australia and sharing the great things that happen as a result." IN OTHER NEWS Cr Coates said Ballarat Council was working closely with the local organisations including Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council, Ballarat Community Health, Rural Australians for Refugees and other community groups. "We want to work constructively with organisations and peak bodies to put pressure on government. It doesn't make sense to have government-sanctioned cruelty to the detriment of everyone." More information is available at www.backyourneighbour.com.au Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/2e5a858a-b5c0-4d77-9ef9-f27698665ec8.JPG/r12_252_4916_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg