Man found with lighter to contest allegations he poured petrol around woman's house

A man who is accused of attempting to set fire to a woman's Ballarat North home while she was inside will have his case heard in the lower court. Police allege Darryl Mcharg, 43, splashed petrol around the woman's house and set a car in the driveway alight. Magistrate Hugh Radford granted a police application for summary jurisdiction at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday. He found the Magistrates' Court had sufficient sentencing power to deal with the case, rather than sending it to the higher County Court. Mcharg is facing 25 charges including intentionally destroy property, recklessly endangering life and arson. He is contesting the charges relating to the fire. A police summary reveals Mcharg screamed and swore while outside the woman's house, she locked herself inside and noticed an intense smell of petrol. The woman and two others inside the house were huddled in the living room when the lights went off, because Mcharg allegedly disconnected the electricity to the property. The woman noticed a bright light from outside the living room window, which was her car engulfed in flames. The fire was beginning to spread onto a second car parked in front of it. Emergency services arrived and were able to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading. The summary says police saw a 'significant' amount of petrol splashed on the front door, the porch leading up to it, on a third car in the driveway and on the driveway around the property. Police evacuated the woman and two others who were huddled in the living room and saw a trail of petrol leading from the car on fire to the front door, which fortunately did not ignite. Police say they found Mcharg covered in petrol sitting on a camping chair in the back shed. A lighter was knocked out of his hand during the arrest, police say. "It is serious offending if the prosecution establish the foundation of the charges," Magistrate Radford said. Defence lawyer Jon Irwin said Mcharg denied pouring petrol and attempting to set fire to the property. Mcharg has been in custody since he was arrested in May 2021. He will remain in custody and return to court in March for a contest mention. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

