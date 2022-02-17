news, latest-news,

After three-straight losses, the Greater Western Victoria Rebels girls are on the hunt to break the streak. They get a chance to do so against the Geelong Falcons on Saturday at Mars Stadium, but it won't be an easy task, the Falcons sitting third on the NAB League ladder with three wins. READ MORE SPORT: The under-19 squad will be boosted by four debutantes, with futures squad members Dallas Smart, Chelsea Jew, Grace Schrama and Isabella Davies called up. "(They) have been really consistent throughout all the futures games, and have continued to show improvement each and every week," regional talent operations lead Brooke Brown said. "We will have another four girls debut, which is great for our program." The Falcons come into the contest fresh from a one-point win over reigning premier the Oakleigh Chargers and have won three-straight games since their round one loss. The futures squad kicks off proceedings at 10am, the under-19 squad following at 12pm. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

