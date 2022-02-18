Pharmacists' plea for kindness and understanding amid soaring COVID workloads

news, latest-news,

Pharmacists stressed and exhausted by the constantly shifting COVID landscape are urging the community to be kind and understand the impact of their dramatically increased workloads. A new survey has found that surging Omicron cases, the increased demand for rapid antigen tests and the roll out of COVID -19 vaccinations, on top of already excessive workloads and demands have left pharmacists stressed and exhausted. And inadequate planning, preparation and notification of changes to rules and eligibility by governments has only added to the pressure. "Sometimes we haven't had a lot of lead time to work out how we are going to navigate changes, or work them in to our workflow," said UFS Sturt Street pharmacy manager Emma Nikkerud. She said often pharmacists only found out about changes to vaccine eligibility, intervals and other measures announced in daily media conferences when customers rang or came in wanting to book - there was no advance warning from health officials. "Things like the rapid antigen test announcement - it happened all of a sudden then we were inundated with phone calls when we didn't have stock. There was a point where we couldn't ring out on our phones because they were so blocked up and we put a message on to say we didn't have tests and people would ignore that and ring through." A shortage of pharmacists, combined with pharmacists also providing vaccinations, on top of their regular duties of dispensing prescriptions and providing health advice also added to the pressure. "We got through everyone's first and second doses, then the boosters came out and something we thought was for six months has now turned in to 12 or 18 months," Ms Nikkerud said. "It's a community service that we want to provide to the biggest capacity we can but it puts pressure on everyone." UFS chief executive Lynne McLennan said the Commonwealth government, and at times the state government, had increased pressure on staff. "They have at various times, their actions have significantly increased pressure on frontline healthcare staff and there's so many examples ... where they announced something and we found out about it when it was put on the news, then we were swamped the next day. "On one day they're saying healthcare workers are marvellous, are wonderful, then the next day they're outdoing something putting significant extra pressure on those frontline workers." Ms McLennan said that often led to customers losing their patience with pharmacists and pharmacy staff. "They get angry and disappointed and sometimes take it out on staff, like when the concession holder RATs were announced but there was no stock. People get angry. Most people are fine but some are just rude and horrible ... so we have put up signs saying 'thank you for being kind'. "The level of aggression we have had in the last few months has been largely avoidable if the Commonwealth government had got all its ducks in line (before making announcements)." The Professional Pharmacists Australia survey found pharmacies across the country had similar experiences. Professional Pharmacists Australia chief executive Jill McCabe said that two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, topped off by a lack of adequate planning and preparation by the Federal Government to manage the highly infectious Omicron variant, had taken a terrible toll on pharmacists. IN OTHER NEWS "For over two years, day-in, day-out, pharmacists have been on the front line in the battle against COVID-19, providing vaccinations, dispensing medications and providing information and other services to support the community's health and wellbeing throughout the pandemic," she said. "The lack of adequate preparation for dealing with the Omicron variant led to a massive increase in the demand for pharmacy services, and already stretched employee pharmacists have reached breaking point. Four in five pharmacists said their pharmacy was not adequately staffed to deal with the increased demands placed on it, and three quarters said the lack of rapid antigen tests had a 'significant' or 'extreme' impact on their workload. Ms McCabe also said the vaccination workload for pharmacists had also increased exponentially in a short period of time, as a result of increasing infection rates, the acceleration of the third booster dose for adults and the roll out of vaccinations for young children.

