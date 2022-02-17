Man charged for killing Rokewood cyclist faces court

news, latest-news,

A man charged for hitting a Rokewood cyclist with his car, causing the man's death a week before Christmas in 2020, has faced court. Hamish McKenzie Morley, 23, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday for a committal mention. Much-loved man Kelly Everett was riding his bike home in Rokewood after having a drink at his local pub when he was struck by a car on Rokewood-Skipton Road about 9.30pm. Morley, from New South Wales, is charged with dangerous driving causing death and careless driving on Rokewood-Skipton Road on December 18, 2020. The Major Collisions Investigation Unit laid the charges on November 11, 2021. Mr Everett was born and bred in Rokewood, had a passion for history and his community and was remembered as a kind and generous man who would always help out. He was known for riding his bicycle everywhere he went and for having a 'heart of gold'. RELATED COVERAGE: 'A heart of gold': town mourning shock death of beloved identity Morley appeared via video link at court wearing a white shirt. The case was adjourned for another committal mention in March. Morley will remain on bail living in New South Wales. He must not leave Australia and must notify the informant of any change of address. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/e857235a-1e96-40bd-8718-70b280ca6082.jpg/r0_73_576_398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg