news, latest-news,

He has been a ballkid at three Australian Opens and most recently was a ballkid for this year's men's singles final, now Oliver Pittard hopes his efforts will encourage other Ballarat kids to give it a shot. The Ballarat Grammar School student said he would be willing to run sessions to help more Ballarat kids experience what he has. READ MORE SPORT: "I'm happy to help anyone, I'm happy to do that, just to get the ball rolling for them," he said. "Here at the regional tennis centre, I'm happy to come down and train you, it's nothing at all. I just want kids to do it because it's such a great experience. "To anyone that wants to do it, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity, I've enjoyed every second of it." One person who helped Pittard break into the role was Ella Rieniets. A former ballkid herself, Rieniets runs sessions ahead of Australian Open trials, to assist those who are interested in becoming a ballkid go into the trials prepared for what they will face. "We just run through some of the drills that they do at the trials, there's like 3000 kids that try out and only about 300-odd get in, so any tips (are) helpful for them," she said. "It puts your mind a bit more at ease I think, you already have that advantage over other kids if you know what's sort of going on I guess, and what the supervisors are looking for in who they want to pick." Pittard has advanced up the ranks over the past three tournaments. In 2021 he was a ballkid for Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka's semi final clash. This year, he was allocated to ballkid the men's singles final, witnessing Rafael Nadal's five-set comeback win over Daniil Medvedev. He was also allocated one of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis's doubles matches. "It's very much concentration but when the players go to sit down when it's a change of ends, we are able to grab a drink ... and we all have a look in the crowd just seeing who's there and how many people are there," Pittard said. "It's very cool, you're able to soak it all up and take it all in, it's very nice." Pittard said he was hoping for a five-set match in this year's men's singles final, especially once Medvedev took a 2-0 set lead. "As ballkids we like the long matches when they're good matches," he said. "We all put in guesses at the start on how long the game will go for, I was lucky enough to guess a five-hour match." Pittard said shifts for ballkids are about eight hours long, the amount of matches they do in that time all dependent on how long they take to finish. Registrations on the Australian Open ballkids' website for 2023 close by March this year. Australian Open ballkids must be aged between 12 and 15 on December 31, 2022. Anyone interested in sessions can contact the Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/2d69b0ff-88f7-4dd1-9cd5-58a1c13ac629.jpg/r196_389_5276_3259_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg