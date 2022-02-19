news, latest-news,

It's one of the most memorable images of the many country shows once common across regional Australia: men in white singlets, cream flannel trousers and white sandshoes, standing in front of a block of wood with an axe or a crosscut saw in hand. The show announcer calls them to their start... 'Axemen, ready!' The woodchips fly and the logs fall. A lot has changed since the men-only days of the woodchop competitions. For a start, women have taken their place alongside the men in what is now also known as 'timbersports'. The white and cream flannels have been replaced by colours, as they have in so many other sports. The prizemoney is now substantial, and the tools of the sport are many thousands of dollars to purchase. You can't nick down to the local hardware store for a racing axe. But some things are eternal. It's an incredibly physically challenging sport, despite each competitive event lasting only a few minutes. That's not to say every woodchopper needs to be a giant or made of muscle; some are small, lean and fast. It can be a dangerous sport. The axes and saws are razor-sharp, necessary to gain any advantage in split-second races to the finish. In the underhand event, the chopper balances on the very log they are cutting, slicing through it with a foot either side of the scarf, or cut. It's not a sport for the inattentive or the clumsy. Kris Brown now lives in Tasmania, the Australian home of woodchopping. A former Buninyong resident, she is also a member of the Australian Women's Woodchopping team. She is competing in the upcoming Stihl Timbersports Australian Trophy Championship at Glenelg Beach in South Australia on March 5. Her introduction to the sport, she says, was about 25 years ago, when the idea of women being involved in woodchopping was not entirely supported by the men in charge. "I had a go at the sawing," she says. "Most of the ladies would go along and watch their boyfriends, partners, husbands. Eventually one day someone said to me, 'Would you like to have a go at the crosscut saw?' And then about 15 years ago I started on the chopping, which is the next progression on from sawing. "The Stihl Timbersport series, I've been involved in that for about the last five years. It's awesome that we've got a series for the women. Obviously, the men's competition has been going a lot longer. So it is really awesome to to be involved with that." "When I say to people, 'Guess what sport I do?', and I've played lot of sports in my life: netball and touch footy and tennis and volleyball, and people will rattle off all those, but they never guess I'm on the Australian ladies team for woodchopping. And then the comments are, 'But you're only tiny!'. "I probably am one of the slighter girls on the Australian women's team and within the entire series I'm one of the smaller framed girls as well. I have to rely on technique, that's my strength. In other events, the women have a different frame to myself, they've got pure power and strength." That technique is supported by the competitors using finely-crafted saws and axes. These are not tools out of the shed, but handmade sporting equipment. Kris Brown and her partner manufacture KBT Competition Saws - one of only four racing sawmakers in the world. Each saw costs around $3500. "They're not just your axe or saw you get from Bunnings, no. They are finely-tuned instruments. A crosscut saw, for example, we use a peg and raker saw for the softwood in the Timbersport series, what we call a 'three cutter peg and raker'. So they have three little teeth, then a space and then they have what they call the raker (which clears the sawdust)." The steel for making the saws is imported from a New Zealand company, Tuatahi - Te Reo Maori for 'The Best', and each saw takes many painstaking hours to create and then sharpen. "It's a matter of grinding; putting every little angle on each tooth," Kris Brown says. "It's very technical; creating the angles you have to grind; you have to polish the blade and get it looking all shiny for competition. It's a lot of work, before you even sharpen them." Despite the furious physical pace of woodchopping, Kris Brown says it's a sport which can attract all ages still. "We've got a gentleman in the north-west of Tasmania competing at the moment, and I think he's 86 this year. He's an inspiration, I just love watching him. He nearly won an event on the weekend, in the veterans' chop. I just think it's fantastic. We've got some women around Australia competing in their 60s. It's one of those sports a heritage sport, where you can have five-year-olds up to 85-86 year old people." The Australian Trophy Championship and Women's Championship will be held at Glenelg in March, 2022. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eykKvQ78nc6Uj8nT6Aia68/653dedbd-5b90-412c-a96f-a4ef7098606d.png/r0_192_3338_2078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg