Students and staff will return to Ballarat's university campuses ahead of face to face classes resuming at the end of the month. With O-week for new students kicking off next week, fully vaccinated staff and students will be back on campus at both Federation University and Australian Catholic University. "In 2020 and 2021, the majority of our university and TAFE events were held online," Federation University said in a statement. "In 2022, we look forward to the return of events and public gatherings on campus and are preparing a program to welcome our staff, students and community back." Some events will remain online, such as all-staff forums and cross-campus events because of the benefits of online connection regardless of location. Students and staff will be required to provide proof of vaccination but there are no density limits across Federation University and TAFE. All practical activities, including exams, will be held on campus for fully vaccinated students, and all outstanding practical classes are being scheduled on campus and staff supporting any activities involving students must be on campus "at the direction of Deans and Directors". "The government has indicated that high levels of vaccination will prevent restrictions being reintroduced. However, should restrictions be required from time to time, all of our student services, support and counselling are set up to be available, via phone or online if required," they said. But the National Tertiary Education Union has referred ACU to health and safety regulators over the return to campus. "All staff, who had not already returned and didn't have an individual working from home arrangement in place, were forced to work on campus from Monday despite university management failing to undertake adequate consultation with staff," the NTEU said. "Staff working in Victoria were directed to return to campus in direct contradiction of the Victorian State Government advice that those who can work from home should work from home." The NTEU said it was concerned about a lack of consultation, a lack of transparency, a decision to only provide N95 masks to students and staff involved in practical classes but not in any other setting, and a failure to issue guidelines on whether staff or students should complete a negative Rapid Antigen Test prior to returning to campus following a positive test. NTEU National Assistant Secretary Gabe Gooding said all universities must undertake proper consultation with staff and unions before forcing them to return to work in person and they must show evidence that the safety of their staff and students is the primary concern. "The threat of Omicron is real, particularly for those who are disabled or immunocompromised. We can't now pretend it's over when there are still more than 200,000 active cases across Australia," Ms Gooding said. "As employers, universities have an obligation to guarantee the health, safety and welfare of staff, students, and visitors who enter university premises or conduct work. IN OTHER NEWS "Vibrant campuses are an important part of the educational experience, but they cannot come at the expense of the health and safety of employees." Australian Catholic University chief operating officer and deputy vice-chancellor Stephen Weller said ACU had engaged in extensive and ongoing consultation throughout the pandemic. "We have resumed normal campus operations this week and have shared our detailed COVID Risk Plan with all campus based WHS Committees and our staff unions. We remain in active consultation to ensure safe, healthy and vibrant campuses." Dr Weller said all staff had access to flexible work arrangements and substantial numbers had already been approved, and arrangements for Victorian staff were consistent with public health orders and ACU's COVID-19 safety plan.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/a4d4a252-ad71-4649-90a8-6b205947d383.JPG/r0_407_5472_3499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg