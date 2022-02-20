OPINION | Is it time to reconsider Ballarat's statues?

comment,

While Ballarat has been spared the recent worldwide putsch to remove statues that celebrate racists and racist history, this is an opportune moment to have a discussion about the city's monuments, the meanings we ascribe to them, and their place in a changing post-pandemic urban landscape. Spoiler alert. This article is not advocating the removal of the City's statues. Far, far from it. It just seems time to reconsider whether monuments today serve their purpose. And consider what permanent symbols in order to give expression to our shared values should we place in public spaces into the future? HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY. Although many residents and visitors to Ballarat pass by and through Ballarat's Sturt Street Gardens that span 13 blocks from Grenville Street in the east to Pleasant Street in the west, few dare to dodge traffic in order to pause before the heroic monuments of kings, queens, poets, soldiers, writers, and civic leaders that line the historic boulevard to reflect on their significance, both individually and collectively. While perhaps indifferent, many argue such statues are part of history and that their removal would be silencing, erasing or rewriting history. However, others passionately argue that these statues and monuments themselves are rewriting history as they portray men often without justification as heroic and admirable. But it is important to remember that these are not of themselves histories of the people they immortalise, indeed sometimes they are the opposite. Many of Ballarat's statues and memorials represent a past society or world, laden with ills and injustices that the towering sculptured figure physically or symbolically stood starkly against or apart. But what of the bronzed statues, granite cenotaphs, plaques and structures crowded amongst the garden beds, traffic lights, and bike paths? Are they simply ornaments to a past, their merit even with the benefit of history, still somewhat obscure? Throughout Ballarat's long history funds were raised by artisans and assorted citizens to commission and pay homage to their origins, and their success so 'far from home'. Giovanni Udney's 1887 statue of the Scottish poet Robert Burns stands incongruously at the intersection of Lydiard and Streets. But close inspection reveals writ for all to see that the statue was proudly erected by the Scottish community on the 'site of a large willow about which the idlers of the City congregated'. Robert Burns was celebrated the world over as the People's Poet who could refine all of humanity in just a few lines of verse. But what of Burns character, his support for slavery, multiple partners and the impact his actions had on those around him? Should Burns be judged by the values we hold today? Bridging Armstrong Street is the chiselled figure of the Irish poet Thomas Moore (George Grant, 1889), a Catholic turned Protestant, revered by his displaced countrymen, but a divisive figure, condemned by many as a false patriot - for not being strong enough in his passion for Irish nationalism and attacked as being elitist. The James Galloway Monument (1880) is an 'ornamental drinking fountain with metal lions' heads for water spouts.' As a monument to the 8-hour day movement and its hero Galloway its opulence paradoxically stands as a rallying point for those who hold tight the workers' hard-fought rights of the past. Hidden behind many, if not all of these statues lie unsavoury, perhaps horrible and violent aspects of history. But we should not change anything about these monuments to our past. Placing counter monuments in public places alongside those we have may instead provide an important means of providing a fuller understanding of our history. However, it is important in our planning into the future to recognise that it is not statues and more statues that tell our stories, that responsibility is ours. Andrew McIlroy is a Ballarat artist and arts writer.

