Powerful by name and by nature | Nature Notes

Last winter and spring, there were a few reports of powerful owls in the Ballarat district. Some pairs nested. The bird in the photo is the male of a pair that hatched a chick near Linton. That chick grew to adulthood and eventually moved away with its parents soon after it became a capable flier. After a successful breeding event, powerful owls usually leave their nesting site. Most of their hunting occurs within two kilometres of their nest, and they have hunted that site for many weeks, with prey gradually becoming more difficult to locate. A new feeding area is then sought. This new area is within the established large territory of these birds, which could be four to six kilometres wide. Most of their prey is taken from trees, and most of it is from half to 100 per cent of their own body weight. The huge talons assist with carrying such prey. A breeding pair is estimated to take around 250 possums a year. Both ring-tailed and brush-tailed possums are taken, with a preference for the smaller ring-tail. The accompanying photo shows the remains of a brush-tailed possum in the talons of a male owl. Another pair last year bred at Durham Lead. Birds such as white-winged chough and black-faced cuckoo-shrike were known prey items for that pair and their youngster. Although mammals are preferred, magpies and currawongs are often taken as well. A pair of powerful owls resided at Castlemaine Botanic Gardens last winter and spring. They became known to many local people, as well as visitors. Two chicks were hatched, but one was killed by a train. The pair and the remaining youngster moved away when the youngster could fly. There is a difference in size between adult powerful owls. Males reach about 67 centimetres tall, while females are smaller, at about 58cm. The female's head shape is smaller and rounder. Nest sites are normally high in a hollow in a large living eucalypt. Such hollows occur in trees more than 150 years old, which means that they are scarce. Blackwoods are also an important part of the powerful owl's habitat, with the dense trees often being used for roosting during the day. A stick insect found in a local swimming pool is probably the water stick insect, or Ranatra. This is an elongated slender aquatic insect with a long "siphon tube" extending from its abdomen. It has mantis-like front legs for grabbing prey. The four other legs are very long. It occasionally turns up in swimming pools. What is this large sort of fly? It has a loud scary buzz when it comes near. Does it bite? J.C., Mt Pleasant. This is a robber fly. It looks rather like a dragonfly, but is different in several ways, including the way it holds its wings and its humped mid-section (thorax). It is a stout insect with strong legs. Like the dragonfly, it is a predator, catching a wide variety of flying insects, up to bee or blowfly size or larger. Despite its large size, daunting appearance and loud buzz, the robber fly does not bite or sting people. Larvae live in soil or in rotting wood, where they are also predators, feeding on other insects. The robber fly is a native insect, found in towns and cities as well as in natural areas. It is seen mostly in summer. Questions and photos are welcome. Email to rthomas@vic.australis.com.au, or send to Roger Thomas at The Courier, PO Box 21, Ballarat, 3353.

