The Courier
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games

OPINION: How Ballarat could host games marathon

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 12 2022 - 12:07am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo: Adam Trafford

The showpiece of any international athletics event is the marathon and should Ballarat earn the rights to host the Commonwealth Games track and field, a marathon befitting the city needs to be created.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.