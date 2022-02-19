OPINION: How Ballarat could host games marathon

comment,

The showpiece of any international athletics event is the marathon and should Ballarat earn the rights to host the Commonwealth Games track and field, a marathon befitting the city needs to be created. Think of the great races we have seen in this event over the years, Kerryn McCann running into the MCG to win in 2006, Steve Moneghetti taking bronze, then silver, then gold in three successive games, the finish at the London Olympics outside Buckingham Palace, there is no greater show in athletics. And Ballarat now has a chance to etch it's name into that storied history. Okay, Buckingham Palace, the London Eye and Big Ben we don't have, but there's still plenty of highlights which can show off our great city to the millions who will tune in around the world. So, here's our suggestion for a Commonwealth Games marathon befitting Ballarat, taking in plenty of the best we have to show to the world. Starting at Mars Stadium, the route takes us down Creswick Road to Grant Street, we then hang a left travelling to Sovereign Hill before a right onto Geelong Road (see the green line the map). This then travels all the way to Buninyong and arrives at the Midland Highway roundabout, the runners will do a u-turn at the Midland Highway and head back towards the city. RELATED COVERAGE: This time though, the route takes us all the way up to Eureka Street and onto Dana Street, hanging a right at the top of the hill - the one steep climb in the route - at Lydiard Street before a left onto Sturt Street, taking in the view of the city. From there the runners will follow Sturt Street all the way up to the Arch of Victory, before again hanging a u-turn and returning down Sturt Street to Pleasant Street (yellow line). The final leg sees a left into Pleasant Street and a near full lap of Lake Wendouree to Webster Street, a quick left onto Drummond Street followed by a right onto Macarthur Street and a quick left on Creswick Road and back to the stadium (orange line). This route takes in many of the city's highlights including Sovereign Hill, the township of Buninyong, The Arch of Victory and Lake Wendouree, incredibly fitting for the runners to run alongside the Steve Moneghetti track. This also comes in at just over 40km, giving more than enough time for a lap or two at the start and the end at Mars Stadium to make up the 42km distance of the race. This is just our idea, but obviously there are plenty of other routes a Ballarat marathon could take. We'd love to know what you think of this route or if you had any alternatives. Let us know if you have any marathon ideas at thecourier.com.au

