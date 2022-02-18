news, latest-news,

Fresh from first and second placings in the boys' and girls' open division one races respectively in last year's Head of the Lake, Ballarat Grammar School's crews enter this year's staging of the event with different challenges to face. Grammar's girls' first crew will need to channel some inspiration from the 2021 winning boys crew to defeat a heavily favoured Ballarat Clarendon College. Grammar's boys' first crew last year executed their race plan perfectly to take down St Patrick's College, who had taken all before them in the lead up to Head of the Lake. Grammar head of rowing and co-girls' first crew coach Sam Pullin said the efforts of the boys last year was certainly helping drive this year's girls' crew forward. "It's more about you draw inspiration from the belief that those boys had in themselves, if you believe strongly enough in your own ability then you're going to do some pretty cool stuff," he said. "That's probably more the inspiration we draw from it is you need to believe in your ability, you need to believe in the training that you've done through term three and term four. "You need to believe in the toughness that you're building in yourselves every time you go to race, if you can believe in that, then you will be successful and if that's a race win, well that's a massive bonus." Meanwhile, the boys' first crew are set to compete in one of the more even races seen in their division in recent years. Grammar and Ballarat Clarendon have each tasted success in separate regattas in the lead up to Head of the Lake, but Pullin is wary of St Patrick's College's ability also. "I don't think there's a clear favourite," he said. "As we do we keep an eye on each other, but there's no real standout, I think they're a pretty even group. "This year's going to be a pretty exciting race I think." Across the board, Pullin said Grammar is in a strong position. "We've had really great numbers, we've had full crews, so for us 50 kids in each year in year nine and 10," he said. "We've got a few extra kids that with our change of boat class to quad sculls this year, it's also allowed us to offer smaller boat classes ... to allow a lot of extra kids to enjoy the sport and to share in Head of the Lake day." Pullin praised the rowers, families and coaches for their efforts in a COVID-affected season to be able to get crews on the water and compete in Head of the Lake. READ MORE SPORT: "It (our preparation's) been pretty good, it's been pretty strong, we've had some good racing, we feel we'll be ready if we can stay away from any COVID cases, it should be good. It's pretty hard to dodge it (COVID), it's a bit of a lottery. It's been okay for us so far, we've got a boy out at the moment who's had to isolate so that's a little bit frustrating but I suppose it's better this week than next week," he said. "They're pretty experienced those two boys (from last year's crew), they did well last year, they did well at the nationals, so it's been really good to have them as leaders this year. "The two new boys have been really good, developed well, they're all very mature in their approach, so we're excited. "I don't think there's anything obvious at the moment, it's always close, people get themselves up for big races. Both College and St Pat's will give us a race, we know that .. we'll race whoever's on the line on the day." "Just going to row the best race we can and do the best we can in a new crew; I know there's two from last year but it's a different dynamic." "It's been a long season with COVID, so hopefully we're all well by the time boat race comes around, race well, and get it done." "Our crew have been working really well together in lots of different boats and we all are looking forward to putting it all out there on the big day." "Had a bit of a setback with one of the crew members out of the boat, but it should be a brilliant race and it should be a brilliant day." "It (our preparation) has been a little bit messy with some boys out with COVID and injuries and all the rest, but I can't wait to get all back together again." "We haven't had a lot of opportunity to go down the track. They're a good group, they're a strong group," he said. "The College boat is exceptional, they're a once in a generation group I think, they're fabulous. Our mission really is to get as close to them as we can and if we can put them under pressure, a bit like the boys' crew last year, squeak one out, we'll definitely be trying our best to do that. (Andi Tyndall is co-coach of the girls' first crew). "We might not be the biggest crew on the lake but we'll give it our best go." "The early mornings and blisters will be worth it." "Shout out to all our parents for waking up early with us and taking us to rowing." "I'm really excited to get in with the other girls and go racing; it's my first Head of the Lake so it'll be really exciting to row at that level for the first time." "It (our preparation) has been really good, the girls and I have been at it for a while now, so very keen to get out there and put it all on the line next Sunday." 