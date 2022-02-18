Historic tank in Cardigan to be levelled

news, latest-news,

The last remnant of an historic former monastery in Lucas will fall to the wrecker's bulldozers as a housing estate pushes westward. The brick water-tank situated on the long-demolished Redemptorist Monastery on Remembrance Drive will soon go the way of other buildings on the land, as Heritage Victoria and private consultants agreed it had no significant heritage value. The tank was once part of a larger property called Ebor, owned by the Roman Catholic bishop of Ballarat James Moore in the 1880s. Bishop Moore gave the use of his property to the newly arrived Redemptorist Fathers at that time, until they had built their impressive new monastery at Wendouree. An impressive display of bricklaying skill, the tank would have held water for the property and is one of the last remaining examples of the style in Ballarat. Resident Norman Wall fought hard for the retention of the 140-year-old tank. "This is the only sort of heritage Cardigan has left," Mr Wall told The Courier. "There was once a railway station over there, that's gone now too. You used to be able to see the foundations of Ebor, but they've stripped the land back to nothing." In a statement, the City of Ballarat said it had worked closely with land developers Integra and Heritage Victoria for a suitable outcome. READ MORE: 'Integra's heritage consultants and Heritage Victoria have confirmed the tank has no historical significance and Heritage Victoria's consent to remove it was granted. However, Integra has decided to install a site heritage marker and new interpretive signage recognising the former monastery.' A bluestone pillar with a plaque featuring information about the monastery will be placed facing Remembrance Drive. The City of Ballarat says it will work with Integra and the Catholic Diocese of Ballarat prior to installation to decide on the marker's images and wording. Development works on the former monastery site began this week in accordance with the Heritage Victoria permit, with the marker to be erected later in the year, council said. Historian Anne Beggs-Sunter had previously written to City of Ballarat heritage advisor Annabel Neylon in June 2021, suggesting the well could be incorporated into a memorial garden with suitable signage. Ms Neylon responded saying she was "fully supportive of the retention of the well." "My suggestion is we need to work with the developer immediately to turn this and a good parcel of land around it into public open space, with interpretation which is sensitive and meaningful... I agree this area is a definite gap within the heritage protection offered by the (heritage overlay) as are many of the outlying rural areas," Ms Neylon wrote at the time. Ebor was owned by the fearsome, zealous Bishop Moore. He gave it to the Redemptorist order in 1886 to establish a monastery. Moore was no intellectual cleric but had the mind and manner (some might say the morals) to know a good property development when he saw one, building some of Ballarat's now famous landmarks. It seems the land has come full circle.

