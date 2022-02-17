Hepburn Shire learner driver program set to expand

news, latest-news,

More young people in Hepburn Shire could soon be able to access a free program to help them learn to drive. Ballarat Foundation this month took over management of the L2P Program for the region covering Creswick, Clunes, Daylesford and surrounding towns. The not-for-profit organisation also manages the learner driver program for Ballarat. Ballarat Foundation community impact manager Stacey Oliver said her team expected to expand the program in Hepburn Shire to allow more young people to gain their licence. "We know the more rural you go from major towns and centres, the harder access is to public transport, training, education and employment," she said. "Having a licence for a young person in a rural community is absolutely crucial to their success and engagement in employment and education." Central Highlands Rural Health previously managed the Hepburn Shire L2P Program for 12 years, but its capacity to continue the program had changed, leading them to step down from operations. One hundred and two young people gained their licence during the 12 years of the Hepburn Shire L2P Program. RELATED COVERAGE: Learner drivers wait for licence tests as ticket to independence One girl currently part of the program is booked in for her driver's test in March. There are currently five learner drivers learning to drive with five volunteer mentors in the program. Learner drivers with no access to a supervising driver or vehicle to gain their 120 hours driving practice are matched with a fully-licenced volunteer mentor. Ms Oliver said Ballarat Foundation would be working with communities in Hepburn Shire to identify more learners and mentors and apply for funding to expand the program based. She said the team was recruiting for new mentors to meet the need. Mentors are also needed for the Ballarat program, which has 76 people on the waiting list but is operating at 80 per cent capacity due to limited mentor numbers. Harry Gibcus has been an L2P volunteer for 12 years and was the mentor for the first driver to receive their licence in the Hepburn Shire program. The retired teacher said he has enjoyed keeping a connection with young people and has helped many achieve the practice needed to go for their licence. He helps the learners with a variety of driving situations, sometimes even spending the whole day on road trips to Melbourne, Colac or the Great Ocean Road. "It is a delight to be with them and I encourage anybody to be a mentor," Mr Gibcus said. "It is a great satisfaction to see people struggling and then feel confident to get their licence." Fifty young people gained their driver's licence in Ballarat last year. Anyone interested in becoming a mentor is encouraged to get in touch with the Ballarat Foundation L2P team on 0422 809 587 or l2p@ballaratfoundation.org.au. A training date is scheduled for February 26 in Creswick and March 26 in Ballarat.

