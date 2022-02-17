sport, ballarat-cricket,

Life doesn't get any easier for East Ballarat despite crafting itself a bit of breathing space in the Ballarat Cricket Association's top four. Two wins clear of the chasing pack, the fourth-placed Hawks host top-of-the-table Wendouree, who, led by a Sam Miller century, celebrated a nine-wicket win in the reverse fixture. With matches against Ballarat-Redan and Golden Point, two of the three sides gunning for the Hawks' spot, looming on the horizon it shapes as a nervous month for the finals hopefuls. Adding to the task, East Ballarat welcomes a Red Caps side at the top of its game. Opener Cole Roscholler is averaging 106 across his last five innings - a figure stunted by two games without much chance due to his bowlers dismissing their opponents for 111 and 85. First in line, hoping for a Wendouree victory, is last season's grand finalist Golden Point. The Pointies top the group of three that shares 42 points by 0.064 per cent and enter their match with North Ballarat a healthy favourite. Golden Point is enjoying a three-match winning streak, while batting collapses have sunk the Roosters to four straight defeats. The Pointies' closest rival, Ballarat-Redan meets Brown Hill in what looms as a must-win game. After the Bulls, the Two Swords meet three of the competition's top four sides - Wendouree, East Ballarat and Darley. While recent form slightly favours the visitors, Brown Hill won't be short on confidence. The Bulls took the reverse fixture to the final over and can still move off the bottom of the ladder. The final of the chasing three, Buninyong, meets a tough obstacle in its push to close the gap. The Bunnies travel to play Napoleons-Sebastopol, a side which has only lost once since returning from the holiday break. The visitors find themselves in good touch, albeit reliant on individual performances. Liam Brady (49*) and Travis Parson (44) were the two last weekend to paper over the frailties in a batting line-up that was dismissed for less than 90 in two consecutive weeks beforehand. Behind Golden Point by nearly 0.2 per cent, Buninyong has the hardest task of the finals hopefuls. Following Naps-Sebas, the Bunnies play Mt Clear, Golden Point and North Ballarat to round out the regular season. Elsewhere, Mt Clear hosts Darley to complete round 15. MT CLEAR: Jacob Smith(c), Jarrod Burns, Thomas Le Lievre, Ashley George, Garry Cook, Matt Goonan, Matthew Ward, David Carton, Jack Jeffrey, Isaac Hucker, Yo Mani DARLEY: Jake Oorloff, Rahmatullah Khwaja, Ben Longhurst, Bradley Barnes, Andrew Pickett, Drew Locke, Brodie Ward, Dilan Chandima, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Mitchell Ward BROWN HILL: Ryan Knowles(c), Reece Wynd, Jason Knowles, Tom Bourke-Finn, Fraser Hunt, Byron Wynd, Prabath Priyankara, Nathan Porter, Kento Dobell, Lincoln Koliba, Dean Romeril BALLARAT-REDAN: Chris Egan(c), Billy Jones, Jayden Hayes, Zac Jenkins, Matthew Aikman, Riley Fisher, Trent Moss, Max Riding, Matthew Sandford, Bailey Hosemans, Nathan Patrikeos, Jack Harwood NAPS-SEBAS: No team provided BUNINYONG: David Ellis(c), Travis Parsons, Harrison Bond, Daniel Kitchen, Robert Hind, Bailey Ryan, Liam Mason, Liam Brady, Liam Rigby, Rupinder Singh, Shean Vanderwert NORTH BALLARAT: Mick Nolan(c), Leigh Lorenzen, Matthew Zakynthinos, Curtly Wilson, Mitchell Nicholson, Sam Jackson, Brody Price, Dylan Price, Ashley McCafferty, Jude McGuire, Mohan Bandara GOLDEN POINT: Joshua White, Lachlan Herring, Daniel White, Andrew Falkner, Simon Ogilvie, Daniel McDonald, Jack Bambury, Joshua Pegg, Noah Maggi, Manjula De Zoysa, Leo Turnbull-Gent EAST BALLARAT: No team provided WENDOUREE: Ryan Simmonds(c), Mathew Begbie, Tom Batters, Lucas Argall, Sam Miller, Tristan Maple, Cole Roscholler, Liam Wood, Lakpriya Appuhamy, Cameron Jenkins, Jackson Sleep WENDOUREE 75 pts, 1.858% DARLEY 66, 1.753 NAPS-SEBAS 57, 1137 EAST BALLARAT 54, 0.959 Golden Point 42, 1.087 Ballarat-Redan 42, 10.023 Buninyong 42, 0.891 North Ballarat 24, 0.803 Mt Clear 12, 0.762 Brown Hill 6, 0.501

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/bdbc093d-89b2-4a72-9a8a-71f93c8377ce.jpg/r371_140_2242_1197_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg