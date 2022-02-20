A chance to strike like no other

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

The saying goes that opportunity only knocks once. At the start of the week if somebody had said to you Ballarat was in the box seat to host all of the track and field events at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, you could've laughed them out of town. However, all of a sudden, there is genuine talk that Mars Stadium could play host to the central competition of the games. And let's just say that talk is rather strong and coming from all the right places. Think of some of the fastest sprinters in the world from the likes of the Caribbean, or Kenya's distance running superstars, on show for the world to see right here in Ballarat! It's hard to imagine, yet it remains a genuine possibility. It's a stunning opportunity for Ballarat, but also presents a mountain of work that's required to get facilities up to scratch. Four years might seem like a long time but when it comes to large-scale public infrastructure, it can go by in the blink of an eye. Nobody can deny the entire stadium precinct has some solid foundations in place, but the surrounding area is in desperate need of attention. The adjoining vacant former John Valves site is horribly overgrown. If we are to host a Commonwealth Games, it must be a non-negotiable that it is completely transformed, despite currently being privately-owned. The current lack of public transport to the area is an obvious issue that seems relatively simple to address. A new train station, perhaps at Norman Street, seems a no-brainer. Then there is the issue of Creswick Road itself. Anybody who has driven past on AFL game day, or even a local grand final, would have witnessed the parking chaos that ensues. Listing these deficiencies is not saying Ballarat is not adequate to play host - far from it. But what it does mean is there is a list of projects that have sat idle for years that need to get fast-tracked. We have the chance to create something special that will benefit Ballarat for generations. The time is now.