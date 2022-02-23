news, latest-news,

A magistrate said a man who assaulted three others in a drunken, homophobic attack was close to going to prison, particularly given two victims needed stitches at hospital for their injuries. Charlie Jack Gill, 22, was sentenced at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, receiving a fine and a community corrections order. "You completely overreached and overreacted in all of the circumstances and caused significant pain and distress to all of the victims," Magistrate Hugh Radford said. Gill had been to a number of nightclubs in Ballarat before the attack on Camp Street at 3am on January 24, 2021. One male approached Gill's family group outside Volta nightclub to have a conversation about homophobic comments a female had allegedly made earlier in the night. The man then walked away and sat on a bench seat with two others, before Gill and the group approached them again, with one of the females making further comments and questioning their sexual orientation. The court heard Gill took off his hoodie and readjusted his cap before striking one victim to the neck, another twice to the face and the third victim once, causing him to lose consciousness. The attack played out in three seconds and Gill and his family members then walked away and caught a taxi home. The three victims were taken to hospital. One required 15 stitches on a 15 centimetre cut to his upper lip and another needed eight stitches for his cut in the same place. Gill was later arrested and told police he was so drunk he could not remember what had happened. "Three seconds is enough to ruin anyone's life," Mr Radford said. "Quite clearly he lacks insight into what is acceptable and normal alcohol consumption." Mr Radford said the homophobic slurs were an aggravating factor of the offending. Gill was fined $3000 and sentenced to a 24-month community corrections order with conditions he undergo assessment and treatment for alcohol abuse and offending behaviour programs. "I can promise you now if you come back to the court in relation to similar offending, in my view it would be a term of imprisonment and the only real consideration would be just how long," Mr Radford said.

