BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Friday, February 18 NEW CASES: 193 (down from 265 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1,352 (up from 1,313 yesterday) The number of new COVID cases in Ballarat has dropped back below 200, with 193 reported in the 24 hours to midnight, Thursday. It is a large drop compared to Thursday's cases, where 265 were reported in the city. The number of active cases has again increased, with 1,352 ongoing infections as of Friday. It is once again the highest number of active cases in the city since the pandemic began. In other areas: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Friday, February 18 NEW CASES: 6935 (down from 8,501 yesterday) DEATHS: 14 (up from 9 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 48,852 (down from 50,042 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 451 (up from 401 yesterday) IN ICU: 64 (down from 78 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 16 (from 16 yesterday) Victoria has recorded 6935 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, as the state prepares to wind back several restrictions. The fresh infections include 4329 from rapid antigen tests and 2606 from PCR tests, the health department confirmed on Friday. The state is managing 48,852 total active cases, down from more than 50,000 on Thursday. Hospitalisations with the virus have grown by 50, with 451 Victorian patients in hospital, up from 401 on Thursday. Of those, 64 patients are in ICU with 16 requiring ventilation. More than 54 per cent of people aged over 18 have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, after 8553 vaccines were administered on Thursday. In Ballarat, the number of known active cases continue to reach a record high. However, this comes with a caveat, given Rapid Antigen Tests have only counted towards location data for the past 13 days. According to Thursday's figures, there were 1313 active cases in the city and a total of 265 new cases. Over the past seven days, there has been an average of 203 new cases each day. The latest figures will be updated later today. Meanwhile, Australia's two most-populous states will ease many of their COVID-19 restrictions from Friday, as case numbers from the Omicron variant continue to flatline. From Friday, NSW residents will be able sing and dance at venues, while density limits have been scrapped. Those in NSW won't have to use QR codes to check in to a venue, except for nightclubs or music festivals with more than 1000 people. Similar easing of restrictions will take in place in Victoria on Friday, while QR codes will still be required at pubs, bars and entertainment venues, International traveller permits have also been scrapped in Victoria, while quarantine for unvaccinated travellers has been halved to seven days. Mandates requiring key industries to carry out surveillance testing will be replaced with a recommendation. The moves come after Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the Omicron peak had passed, with the state able to move "back to normal". Epidemiologist Tony Blakely from the University of Melbourne said the easing of restrictions was a significant step forward. "We are getting back to normality. It's like a tabletop mountain, we've gone up the curve, we're coming down, and as we come down, that's the time you release these restrictions," he told the Seven Network. "There will be some little bumps on the way into winter with extra infection happening amongst those people who weren't infected in the first wave, and also some of us whose vaccine immunity wanes." Professor Blakely said the current virus situation was also a good time for mask rules to be relaxed in the right circumstances. "Taking (masks) off will be welcome in both NSW and Victoria, but there are settings where it's high risk, particularly public transport ," he said. "We may well just have to get used to wearing masks on public transport for at least another year." It comes as the Royal Australasian College of Physicians calls for the health and wellbeing of children to be one the leading priorities for the COVID-19 recovery. The college has urged for a national task force to address the issues children and young people have experienced during the pandemic, as well as the appointment of a national chief paediatrician. A 2021 study found 60 per cent of caregivers reported their child's overall health and wellbeing had been impacted by pandemic restrictions,. The college's president-elect and paediatrician Jacqueline Small said some of the impacts of the pandemic on young people were yet to be realised. "Because of the pandemic's more serious impact for adults, we've seen the health and wellbeing of children take a back seat, it's time to put children first," Dr Small said. "There is an urgent need for a national recovery plan to help the nation's children catch up from the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic." We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

