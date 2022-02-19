Mad Max documentary celebrates finding love, losing a battle - and bloody fast cars

news, latest-news,

When the first Mad Max film turned 40 in 2019, Australia was still blissfully unaware of the coming pandemic, and a series of joyous fan-led gatherings took place across the country, mask-free. Well, mostly mask-free. As documentary maker Eddy Beyrouthy highlights in his latest work following the anniversary, Beyond the Wasteland, a lot of masks were used in the original films, and a lot of fans like to wear them - none more than American bodybuilder and Lord Humungus impersonator Jim Dorsey. Beyond the Wasteland, which screens this Saturday night at the Ballarat Showgrounds Drive-In, follows Dorsey, some of the more ardent fans - and most touchingly, one of the original actors - as they travel across Australia and the world for the reunions and events marking the release of the original Mad Max. A highlight is the February 2019 reunion in Clunes and Maryborough, which culminates in the recreation of a stunt performed in that first film, the destruction of a caravan by a MPD interceptor (a police car, for those who haven't seen Mad Max). "Mad Max was a genius way of using the Outback and a landscape not many people knew about, especially people who have never been to Australia," says Eddy Beyrouthy. "It really had this perfect landscape. Here was a blank canvas of wasteland, a land that had no life. It was just a perfect combination of all these elements, sub-genres, sort of mixing and matching the perfect set. You have the V8 cars, and as always, it's classic Holden versus Ford, that's been around forever. It was just the combination of subcultures." Beyrouthy's film is a funny and affectionate look at the foibles and passions of Mad Max fans; from bibliophile Melvin, who lives in France and aims to collect every piece of Mad Max memorabilia available while writing a endless book on the film, to Yoshi, whose passion to recreate the Goose's fabulous motorcycle leads him to buy a Kawasaki bike online which is... less than serviceable. But the centrepiece of the film is the journeys of Jim 'Tank' Dorsey, a mountain of a man, self-admitted nerd and misfit (at one point he was road manager for famed US punk outfit The Misfits) who finds love and acceptance; and Bertrand Cadart, an eccentric, flamboyant French migrant to Australia. READ MORE: Mad Max celebrates 40 years since release and celebrates in a Mad Max way In the mid-1970s, Mr Cadart was manufacturing fibreglass cowls for Japanese motorcycles - not very profitably, he admits. A meeting with Mad Max director George Miller leads to his business supplying the cowls to the film's fleet of Kawasakis. In lieu of payment, Cadart gets a part - a very memorable part - in Mad Max, as Toecutter gang member Clunk. In his terrifying scene, Clunk drives a crowbar through the roof of a Chevrolet, while the passengers scream in fear. Cadart makes his journey to the reunion in Maryborough, and then back to Silverton, having already told the audience he has terminal leukemia. His last scenes are touching as he realises his journey, and life, is ending. Beyond the Wasteland screens 8.30pm Saturday night at the Showbiz Cinemas Drive-in in Ballarat Showgrounds, followed by a Q&A with Eddy Beyrouthy and producer Phil Lambert. SATURDAY 19TH FEB 8.30PM - Showbiz Cinemas Drive-In Ballarat w/ Q&A by Eddie Beyrouthy (Director/Producer) Book Tickets here. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

