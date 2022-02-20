Head of the Lake 2022 previews | St Patrick's College | WATCH

news, latest-news,

In sporting organisations and clubs around the world, COVID-19 is presenting or threatening to cause problems to their everyday operations. The AFLW and NBA have had games postponed, Pat Cummins missed an Ashes test due to being a close contact, the list goes on. St Patrick's College is facing a similar dilemma ahead of Sunday's Head of the Lake. With multiple members of the senior squad affected by COVID, first crew coach Brendan Scott is still unsure on who exactly will don the St Patrick's zootie in the marquee boys' race. "There's some uncertainty as to who will be in the boat. We've got five guys that are in the mix, one's in isolation at the moment who's been in the boat," he said. "I guess he comes back into contention (this) week. "The guy who's come into the boat is in the mix, so I think it will come down to who is healthy, who is available and who is rowing well a few of days out and we'll look to settle the boat." It is a problem that has faced schools throughout the entire rowing season to date, something that can be viewed as positive for personal and athlete development, Scott said. "This season there's been a lot of change ... particularly in the top three boats, where boys have been moved around quite a bit due to guys not being available," he said. "The boys have adapted really well to that. "A positive out of COVID for young athletes and boys that are growing in the sport is learning to be adaptable as young athletes, and they're doing that really well." Despite the crew suffering some COVID interruptions, they have been able to test themselves against other schools in recent lead up regattas to Head of the Lake. Ballarat Clarendon College and Ballarat Grammar School have each tasted success in a regatta and are crews that Scott is wary of ahead of Sunday. "I think Grammar are very strong," he said. "The College boys have been putting in some really good performances in the earlier regattas, they're rowing really well as well. "The Grammar boys have got two guys back from a record-breaking crew last year and that's pretty valuable within your group. "I think it's going to be a really tight race, it'll be who executes it best on the day. I don't think there's a lot of difference between Clarendon, Grammar and perhaps ourselves if we get it right."

