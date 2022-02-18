news, latest-news,

St Kilda will retire the number two guernsey worn by the late Danny Frawley and instead hang it in the new health centre named in the Bungaree export's honour. The Danny Frawley Centre for Health and Wellbeing will open to the public next month and house the jumper this year, which was worn by the retired Jake Carlisle last season. St Kilda player development manager Tony Brown, who also once wore the famed number two, said it was special to pay further homage to Frawley. "The number two is an important number within the history of the St Kilda Football Club and Danny is the first person to come to mind for many Saints fans," Brown said. "Spud represented everything great about being part of this football club. He loved his teammates, the fans and Moorabbin almost as much as he loved his family. "To have this guernsey hanging in the (Danny Frawley Centre) in its debut year, a place specifically built to continue Danny's legacy, means a lot to me and I know Spud would be really proud to see it here."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/8c6f61d5-c669-447a-aec2-e62215379d3f.JPG/r0_108_4928_2892_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg