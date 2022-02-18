news, latest-news,

A derby between Vic Country and Vic Metro headlines a revamped AFLW National Championships designed to give more girls the chance to play at the highest standard of underage representative football. This year's championships will be played in March and April and will involve under 18 representative teams from Victoria, New South Wales/ACT, Queensland, South Australia and the Allies (a combined Northern Territory/Tasmania team) playing three matches at venues across the country. IN OTHER NEWS: Due to ongoing border restrictions, Western Australia will play two intrastate matches and is scheduled to play South Australia in June, pending government restrictions. The new-look structure will involve same day travel for teams and replaces the old carnival model which would have had all teams spending a number of days in one location. "The reshaped program for the NAB AFLW National Championships gives the most talented young female footballers in the country the opportunity to develop against the best, while taking into account putting the health and safety of all involved first," AFL national talent development and competitions manager Grant Williams said. "I thank all stakeholders across the country for working with us and understanding the challenges we continue to face that make holding a four or five-day carnival in one location unworkable given the ongoing COVID situation. "Football for women and girls across the country has gone through a massive growth phase in the last decade and the standard is improving noticeably across the board. The NAB AFLW National Championships will showcase many future stars of the game who will become household names as AFLW players in the future." The Greater Western Victoria Rebels had two players, Paige Scott and Kalani Scoullar, named in the initial Vic Country squad late last year. Scott, from Carisbrook, represented Vic Country at last year's national championships as a 16-year-old, kicking seven goals across her three games. Vic Country v Vic Metro, March 20 South Australia v Vic Country, April 16 Vic Country v Queensland, April 22

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/1e17d7d1-fe09-4e23-bef4-3239f1dafc7b.jpg/r0_52_2936_1711_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg