A former Ballarat Health Services employee has faced court for the alleged sexual harassment of one patient and three colleagues while he was employed. Sebastopol man Andrew Green, 46, was working as the health service's Aboriginal liaison officer when he allegedly committed the offending in 2018 and 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to two charges of sexual assault by touching and three counts of using a carriage service to harass. A police summary read to the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday reveals Green is accused of adding the women as friends on Facebook and sending sexualised messages. Police allege Green sent a hospital patient messages about her breasts and an explicit photograph of himself. The messages were allegedly sent through vanish mode, meaning they were automatically deleted after viewing. The court heard Green is accused of taking similar actions with a colleague, adding her as a friend on Facebook and sending 'sexually explicit' messages. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Giles Brown alleged Green invited the colleague to 'try out his couch in his office' and sent her a picture of his crotch. He allegedly sat next to the colleague and squeezed her upper thigh while making a sexualised comment. "The complainant felt uncomfortable reporting it to the hospital as the accused was the face of the sexual harassment brochure," Senior Constable Brown said. Green is accused of sending explicit photos and videos to another colleague. The complainant said it looked like the video had been filmed in the toilet at work and he was wearing his Aboriginal liaison officer shirt in the video. Green saw the colleague at work after sending the video and he allegedly said "feel free to send me a picture of your upper body". A third colleague reported to police that Green started to discuss her sex life at work, offered to donate sperm for them to conceive a baby and said "I would take you on the couch right here right now" while at work. Police allege the harassment became more physical against the colleague, with Green touching her breasts, pushing his pelvis into her back and thrusting back and forth against the back of her body. Senior Constable Brown said the complainant swore at Green and used her elbow to push him away when the alleged physical sexual assault happened. The court heard police executed a search warrant in March 2021 at Green's Sebastopol home, he was taken to the police station for interview, then charged and bailed. Senior Constable Brown said none of the messages sent to the women were able to be used as evidence because they were all sent using the disappearing messages application. Defence barrister Alex Patton said Green denied all conduct alleged relating to two charges of sexual assault. He said the charges relating to online harassment were contested on the basis Green sent the messages, but "the nature and circumstances of the relationship was such that the communications were not offensive". The case will go to a two-day contested hearing in late March when the four complainants will give evidence to the court. Four complaint witnesses and the informant will also give evidence. It is not clear whether Green himself is expected to give evidence during the hearing. Green will remain on bail and return to court for the contested hearing in March. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/c8195358-e98e-42bd-84a0-0dde68ce0d00.jpg/r0_396_1715_1365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg