It is the battle that has headlined and will continue to headline the second-half of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant premier season. Webbcona and Buninyong are in a fight for fourth spot on the ladder, equal on points, the only thing separating the two a +45-shot differential in the former's favour. READ MORE SPORT: The weekend's round 16 fixture presents a chance for the points to fall in Buninyong's favour by the end of the day's play. It takes on Creswick, who sits eighth, a game it enters heavy favourites. Webbcona travel to face Sebastopol, a game it has every chance of winning, especially since it claimed two rink wins last time the sides met. Nonetheless, it enters the fixture as underdogs. All things going to plan for Buninyong, it could sit in fourth by the end of the day. For Webbcona, a win not only makes life easier, but it would instill a great deal of confidence in the side that it can take down any team inside the top four. It's a confidence that it needs to have as Webbcona's quest to remain in the top four is going to be tough, even if it can take down Sebastopol this week. It faces BMS (third) and Victoria (first) in the final two rounds of the season. Again, both are winnable clashes, Webbcona having already defeated BMS earlier in the season. However, considering Buninyong faces Mt Xavier and Linton to finish its season, both sides outside the top four, Webbcona could find itself in must-win situations against some strong opposition. LEARMONTH host Mt Xavier and are still on the hunt for a second win of the season. It's one win coincidentally came in round seven against Mt Xavier, but it's been a case of near misses ever since. Learmonth has been competitive in the majority of its matches and has drawn twice. Its last came last round against Creswick, the sides tied on 57 shots at the end of the day's play. The quest for a second win won't be easy, with Mt Xavier fresh from an impressive 67-54 win over Linton last time out. It means it now finds itself 19 points behind Linton on the ladder, with a chance to climb above it in the final three rounds. IT WAS a season that started with so much promise, but one that has quickly turned sour for Linton. After a 3-1 start to its campaign, Linton has since gone 2-5. As round 16 approaches, Linton finds itself 19 points out of the top four with three rounds to play. It is a deficit that can be made up, but it won't be an easy task, especially with BMS coming to town this week. Both sides come in to the clash in differing form, BMS having defeated Sebastopol last round, while Linton fell to Mt Xavier. Any way you look at it, the game is a must-win for Linton's slim finals hopes. Considering it faces Learmonth and Buninyong to round out the season, both winnable games, a win this round could set up a tight finish for fourth. FIRST-PLACED Victoria travel to Ballarat to round out the round. Thanks to two losses in three weeks by Sebastopol, Victoria now finds itself an outright ladder leader. A clash with Ballarat should lead to another win, but at this stage of Victoria's campaign with finals approaching, overall good form is all that matters and if that leads to a victory, that is a bonus. Ballarat is seeking its second win of the season. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

