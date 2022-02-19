news, latest-news, Talbot, Provedore, Eatery, closing, Central Goldfields Shire

The award-winning Talbot Provedore and Eatery will shut its doors, claiming they should not have been forced to renegotiate their lease with Central Goldfields Shire Council. Owners Jayne Newgreen and Christopher Howe say they're disappointed their five-year journey with the eatery is ending this way. "It feels very sad. We've put a lot of time, blood, sweat and tears into the building being what it is and to be forced into a position whereby we have to terminate staff and walk away from a successful business," said Mr Howe. The Provedore is located in Talbot's historic London House precinct, which was restored about two decades ago and is maintained by community volunteers, housing a doctor's clinic, retail space, community garden and the eatery. The site is overseen by the Talbot Action Incorporated (TAI) committee which holds the head lease from Council, and is sub-leased by the Provodore under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) - which Ms Newgreen and Mr Howe claim was breached by opening up a public Expression of Interest (EOI) for the space. The MOU was taken up in 2016 and expired in December 2020. In September of 2020, Ms Newgreen and Mr Howe exercised a clause in the MOU that allowed them to extend their sub-lease with the TAI should the head lease with council be renewed or extended. In early 2021, the Provedore was put up for sale. As detailed in the couple's 2016 business plan approved by council, Ms Newgreen said they had always hoped to one day sell the business to someone who could continue the Provedore's legacy. "When we put it on the market, it seemed to create some animosity amongst the local public who felt that we were potentially profiteering off their hard work that had happened in the past," Ms Newgreen said. "We entered this business with the intent of creating something really special in Talbot, but it was never our long term plan to be here five-and-a-half years down the track." Council has since said the head lease expired. As a condition of TAI securing the head lease again, council decreed that the TAI must conduct an EOI for the site with an updated lease. Central Goldfields Shire Council chief executive Lucy Roffey said the move was in accordance with good governance principles expected of a public organisation. "The owners of the Talbot Provedore indicated their intention to leave London House last year when they put the business on the market for sale," Ms Roffey said. "It is therefore not reasonable for them to now state that they are closing the business because of the requirement to run an EOI process, when they had intended to leave last year to pursue other business interests." Central Goldfields Shire Mayor Chris Meddows-Taylor said it was a matter of transparency. "It's a council and the community-owned premises, so you need to give them together with anyone else the opportunity to just express interest," he said. "Certainly, they would have been - are still - welcome to express interest, and to be honest, I would have thought as very successful operators they might have been hard to beat." TAI Treasurer Gus Barda said the committee went to great lengths to dissuade council of the move, and that it would not benefit the community. Mr Barda said the doctor's practice at the precinct was not required to undergo an EOI to maintain its occupancy. "From a committee point of view, we made at least five representations to the shire ... saying that an EOI was not in the interests of the community at Talbot and that it did risk the loss of the Provedore," Mr Barda said. "We always felt that Chris and Jane had built up a business, built up a brand and as any commercial venture, they had a right to sell that at whatever value they could get from it as a result of their work." The couple said the committee updated requirements around opening hours in the new three by three year lease were "commercial suicide". Among the requirements, traders are now required to be owner occupiers, and open a minimum four days per week, from 9am to 4pm. "Whilst there was a few members of the community who may want to have a coffee at nine o'clock on a Tuesday morning we know that opening the doors and paying two or three wages and all the overhead costs is not viable," Mr Howe said. Mr Barda said the new TAI requirements were not substantially different from the opening hours of the Provedore previously and complaints of unviability came down to how it was run. "Being such a small cafe, you need to be an owner occupier, you can't pay a front of house person and then still expect to make a profit, that's a viability question and it's largely the way Christopher and Jane ran that business," Mr Barda said. The Provedore employs a staff of eight, is a three-time Golden Plate Award winner, stockist of local and regional produce, and runs a seasonal menu sourced from local producers. Mr Howe said they had interest from parties that would be "perfect" with fresh ideas to develop the Provedore from the successful base they had built. "I do get a feeling that [council and the TAI] have done everything in their power to try and stop us," Mr Howe said. "It's like, 'oh, we want them to come in and put all their money up and take all the risk', and then they're successful, 'how dare they think they can recoup some of that'." Ms Newgreen said they would like to thank their supporters from the community to staff to suppliers. "We're so grateful for people who believed in us from the beginning and were a part of it, because they really made the Talbot Provedore and Eatery what it was," she said. "We will miss them." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/223ae4fc-12f7-43e6-a434-f1f36be52862.jpg/r2_287_5613_3457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg