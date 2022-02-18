Woman flown to Melbourne hospital after being stabbed in her own home

news, latest-news,

A stranger entered a woman's Scarsdale home and stabbed her on Thursday afternoon. A police spokesperson said investigators understood a man, who was unknown to the woman, entered her property on Browns Road about 4.30pm. He then stabbed her in the upper body. The woman, aged in her 40s, was treated by paramedics at her home for "serious upper body injuries". She was then flown by an air ambulance helicopter to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition. Police said a man ages in his 30s was arrested nearby without incident. He is currently assisting police with their enquiries. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

