Detectives investigating two serious incidents overnight

Detectives are investigating two serious incidents at service stations overnight. According to police, the first incident occurred about in Creswick. Detectives believe up to three offenders forced entry into the front door of a service station on Clunes road about 1.15am. Once inside, the offenders ransacked the store before fleeing in a small blue vehicle. Detectives are this morning working to determine what items were stolen. Two hours later an armed robbery occurred at a service station at Gheringhap, near Bannockburn. It is believed a man produced a weapon and demanded cash from the attendant at the Midland Highway service station about 3.30am before fleeing in a blue sedan. Fortunately the attendant wasn't physically injured. Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating both incidents. Anyone with information or dash cam around the time of either incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

