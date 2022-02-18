sport, ballarat-cricket,

The Ballarat Cricket Association, in conjunction with Cricket Victoria and the Melbourne Renegades, are set to run an all-girls cricket blast program throughout March. Sessions will be conducted at the Eastern Oval on each Wednesday throughout March from 4:30pm-6pm. READ MORE SPORT: Girls aged 7-10 are encouraged to come and learn ball skills with activities and games, with the Renegades to run the March 30 session. Cost is $30 per child which includes a participation pack and red rubber ball. BCA operations officer Jenna Fowlie said the program will help get girls involved in the sport and hopefully add to the pathway available to girls next year. "That's kind of where we're targeting around the nine to 10-year-olds so then next year they're ready for under-11's and we can have an all-girls under-11 competition," she said. "Then (we'll have) under-11's, 14's, 17's and senior women that the girls can participate in. "We're really excited just to create that full pathway for the girls. "The ages on there aren't strict either, just more of a guide." The inaugural senior women's competition has completed two rounds, with another round to play and then two finals. Anyone interested in the program can contact Fowlie at the BCA on 0407 244 467. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.