Ballarat parents could soon get half of their money back on cloth nappies and other reusable sanitary products if councillors vote in favour of a six-month rebate trial. Council will vote on trialling the rebate at Wednesday night's council meeting, which would start from March 1 if adopted. Under the trial program, households would be able to claim a rebate for 50 per cent of the purchase price of the products, up to $100, and would be eligible for one rebate per category. The rebate would include cloth nappies, reusable swim nappies, reusable sanitary products, reusable liners for nappies, reusable baby wipes, wet bags for reusable nappies and reusable nursing breast pads. Council estimates about eight million disposable nappies are sent to landfill each year in Ballarat alone and the average child uses up to 6000 until toilet training, while only 30 reusable nappies would achieve the same goal. Liz Wade, who runs the Ballarat Cloth Nappy Library, said anything that supported families to use cloth nappies was a great idea. "It's kind of a win-win for everybody because it will save council money if more people use reusable items, as well as being good for the community and also the environment," she said. "I'd really love to see these trial have really good take up and then be extended and expanded and also potentially more support and things like that as well." IN OTHER NEWS: Our Lady Help of Christians Playgroup volunteer facilitator Imogen Nooney said the trail would reduce the initial outlay for families, removing a big barrier in the use of cloth nappies. "If you don't have that much money and there's lots of other money you need to spend on lots of other things for a baby then that initial outlay, which can be hundreds for these beautiful cloth nappies, can be really off-putting when a bag of nappies costs $12," she said. "I think it's a great way to bring down that barrier and to encourage a few people to just swap over from disposable to cloth nappies." Council has budgeted up to $30,000 for the rebate program, with applications to be submitted online or through council's customer service centre if adopted. City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said the rebate program aligned council's sustainability goals. "Nappies and sanitary items are essential to healthy living but significantly contribute to Ballarat's landfill," he said. "This initiative not only provides incentives for our residents to invest in reuse and recycling practices, but it also creates a greater awareness and education for the wider community." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/8e6fcb47-bef7-4379-a80d-cc66c50ccf6a.jpeg/r0_140_720_547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg