Former Miners players Nic Pozoglou and Molly Matthews are returning to Ballarat for the upcoming NBL1 South season. Matthews, a Ballarat local who played her junior career with Celtic Tigers and progressed through the junior pathway, last played here in 2018. READ MORE SPORT: Pozoglou made a short stop with the Miners in 2018, helping steer the team to a fourth-placed finish in his one season. The pair then moved to Western Australia at the end of that season, where they have spent the last three years. Pozoglou enjoyed a season with the Perth Wildcats in the NBL in 2019-20. The pair have played more recently with Cockburn in the NBL1 West, Pozoglou named the competition's MVP last year averaging 17 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. "Signing Nic is a great coup for the Miners men's side. Seeing him firsthand in the NBL1 West this past season, I'm excited to have the opportunity to coach him," Miners men's head coach Luke Sunderland said. "He's a very versatile player at both ends of the floor and has always left a mark as a player and a person wherever he has played." Miners women's head coach David Herbert said he was excited to welcome Matthews back to her home town team. "It is very pleasing to have Molly Matthews back and playing for Ballarat," he said. "Molly had a solid season last year for Cockburn in the NBL1 West and we hope she can bring a level of experience to our youthful group. "Molly has had experience at WNBL, SEABL and NBL1 levels and will be a valued member of our team. She will fill a valuable role for our team both in a playing capacity and mentoring our younger players." Matthews' signature follows the recruitment of Opals member Jade Melbourne. Pozoglou joins fellow Miners signings Jordan Lingard, Zac Dunmore and Will Hynes. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

