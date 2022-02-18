news, latest-news,

An upper house MP is getting behind the City of Ballarat's plan to attract state government funding to build a new animal shelter to service the wider region. Member for Western Victoria Andy Meddick has submitted a budget bid with the state government to fund the proposed $11.5 million project. Council has already earmarked a piece of land at the north-western corner of the city which can facilitate the project, with funding being sought for the construction of a new shelter. The current shelter, which was once a former abattoir, is starting to show its age and is no longer considered fit for purpose. A new shelter would not only be used for lost or abandoned animals, but also temporarily house animals involved in family violence situations or in emergencies, such as when the current shelter took in animals from Hepburn Shire displaced by recent flooding. READ MORE: Mr Meddick, who is a member of the Animal Justice Party, said the region's need for a new animal shelter was only increasing. "They don't just provide a dumping ground for animals that have been abandoned or all those sorts of things. There is a really serious aspect about what they do here, linked with domestic animals caught up in family violence, for instance. They provide accommodation for those animals, where they might be subject to a court order or caught up in those situations. That's really important," he said. "What we've noticed over COVID is that regional areas, particularly centres like Ballarat, are going through an enormous growth spurt. As they attract more people to the area, that means more domestic animals that come in as pets in those areas. So the propensity for them to get out in unfamiliar territory is also ramped up. "To have a shelter that actually meets those requirements, not just at the present but into the future, is massively important. It's important not just to those animals, but it's important to the people who own them because they also become distressed." Mr Meddick said while conversations with the state government, Treasurer Tim Pallas and local MPs have been positive, the government did have to strike a balance in the upcoming budget. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's all about the rejuvenation of regional areas, for me, at least as a regional MP. We're seeing so many people moving out into these areas, the demand for other types of infrastructure such as hospitals, all sorts of different things that they're going to need, upgrading the road systems, all that sort of stuff to cater for it," he said. "There's an increased demand for housing, not just in purchasing house and land, but also in social housing. There's a huge demand and all these things, they're the pressures that go on to animals and for shelters. "If we make the move now, if we fund it now, we'll have a shelter that won't just suit the situation now, but moving forward, and that's what it's all about, forward planning." Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said while animal management was council-funded, many large councils do not have the budget to serve the area their shelters need to. "Often, projects like this are just seen as council projects but they don't even remotely fit into our budgets. They're just too big because they have to serve too big an area," he said. "We don't think it's right just to limit it to City of Ballarat resident, it's something that does really serve a much bigger region. To achieve that and to get that efficiency, that's really where we do need state government support." Cr Moloney said animal management was an issue affecting most of the state's regional centres. "I think one of things we'd love to see is the state government have a program that does look to animal welfare and help bigger councils that serve wide areas deliver these types of animal shelters," he said. "It's not just something I think Ballarat needs. We know through our discussions with regional cities in Victoria there are similar situations in Geelong and Bendigo as well. It's a statewide issue that really does need a program of support."

