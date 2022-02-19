news, latest-news,

EXPERIENCED rider Veronica Micich can hardly wait to venture a little further, deeper into the bush, than she has on her own. Ms Micich will be among almost 200 riders on course for the inaugural gravel grind in Ballarat Cycle Classic on Saturday morning. Like many others, she will back this up with a road ride in the Classic's traditional Sunday program. Organisers added the gravel challenge in answer to growing interest in unsealed, off-road rides and bush treks that have particularly emerged during the pandemic. "I've done some of these roads before on gravel but I am keen to see the top end of the course where I haven't ventured on my own before," Ms Micich said. The 45-kilometre gravel ride starts and finishes at Brown Hill Reserve and winds through the Creswick State Forest. Gravel rides have become popularised as a casualised way to get on the bike and ride with others. Ms Micich is well-versed in road rides too. She would travel to Ballarat each year for the chance to ride in the Classic and, now a Ballarat resident, is a member of the female-only social riding group The Hummingbirds. Ms Micich is preparing for the 100-kilometre ride with her husband and friends. "It's a lovely course. You can take in nice key areas of Ballarat, Buninyong to Yendon and back alongside the potato farms - there should be sunflowers out," Ms Micich said. "It is nice to have an event in our hometown. While there has not been many events during COVID, this one is a particularly nice one to ease back into - especially with rest breaks along the way." Ms Micich encouraged anyone who was thinking about getting out on the bike this weekend to have a go. SCROLL DOWN FOR KEY EVENT DETAILS Road and mountain bike courses offer turn-around points for those who might change their mind and shorten their distance on the day. Ms Micich said it was also always nice to know when you were out pedalling hard on the road course, there was a good feed, with heaps of delicious food, awaiting you in Dunnstown. The road ride takes in part of the AusCycling Road National Championships course in Buninyong, including the notorious Mount Buninyong climb. Ms Micich said there was plenty of support along the way. Ballarat Cycle Classic rides are not timed and are not races. Road ride options are for 50km, 60km, 85km, 100km and the epic SPUD100, a 160km (or 100-mile) ride in honour of long-time ambassador Danny Frawley. There is also a six-kilometre family-friendly ride around Lake Wendouree. YOU can still enter Ballarat Cycle Classic events right up until it is time to walk or ride. While organisers recommend to book a spot online, at ballaratcycleclassic.com.au, and collect your race pack ahead of time, it is not late to get into the action. Entries will be accepted in the registration tent in the Classic village, near the Lake Wendouree start line. WHAT: Ballarat Cycle Classic, the major fundraiser for the homegrown Fioan Elsey Cancer Research Institute. WHEN: This weekend. Saturday is set for the new gravel grind. Sunday is for the much-loved, traditional event program. WHY: One hundred per cent of entry fees supports FECRI's world-class work into better treatment and understanding of cancers. EVENTS: Saturday, 9am: 45-kilometre gravel grind at Brown Hill Reserve. Sunday, 7am: Spud100 (160km) 8am: road rides - 50km, 60km, 85km, 100km. 9am: mountain biking - 30km, 40km, 50km. 9.30am: family adventure ride - 28km. 10am: lake walk (6km), pets welcome. 10.15am: lake ride (6km). WEATHER: Saturday, mostly sunny, 26C; Sunday, mostly sunny, 27C. NATHAN Skewes says Ballarat's biggest charity event is a great chance to lead by example and teach his sons why it was so important to get involved. Mr Skewes is preparing to take his eldest son on the 28-kilometre advenutre ride along the Yarrowee River to Gong Gong Reservoir and back to Lake Wendouree in Ballarat Cycle Classic. They have not done the ride before, but have taken part in a lap of the lake. Mr Skewes said it was a good experience to be out riding with others, doing something healthy and supporting a good cause. Ballarat Cycle Classic is the major annual fundraiser for the homegrown Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute, which relies solely on community and philanthropic support. "It's a really good cause and it's good there's an event like this in Ballarat, with an opportunity for us to keep coming along and supporting," Mr Skewes said. "It'll be good to see my son riding, but it's also important we keep talking to the kids and help them understand what the event's about." Every cent from entries directly supports FECRI's internationally renowned work, which includes a focus on improving immunotherapy treatments for a wider range of cancers. More than $200,000 has been raised on the eve of this year's Classic. Organisers remain confident more Ballarat people will sign up this weekend, particularly with a look at the weather: sunny with a top of 27C on Sunday. The introduction of a gravel grind in the Creswick forest on Saturday has proven popular with out-of-towners, who organisers hope will stay and make a weekend in Ballarat with another ride on Sunday. MORE CLASSIC INSPIRATION Ongoing COVID-19 uncertainty has slowed early entries but the Classic team was confident there would be a flurry of late entries, particularly for the family events. Along with the 28km adventure ride, there is also a 6km lake ride and the popular pet-friendly lap of the lake walk. This Classic will mark the return of entertainment in the events village with food, a bar and live music for riders and walkers to celebrate and catch up with a few stories from the course, once they have crossed the finish line. The Classic has managed to raise about $550,000 the past two years as cancer research continued through the pandemic. This includes more than $300,000 raised in the city's last major event before lockdowns hit two years ago. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/b4a2644b-19d4-40b0-9b3d-7df2c931d67b.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg