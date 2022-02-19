news, latest-news, Art Gallery of Ballarat, Next Gen 22, free exhibition

The Art Gallery of Ballarat is once again showcasing the crème de la crème in fine art and design produced by VCE students in western Victoria. The annual Next Gen exhibition, now in its 27th year, celebrates 38 works meticulously selected from over 150 quality entries from young artists as far afield as Horsham to Bacchus Marsh. As part of the exhibition, local art experts are tasked with the unenviable role of assessing prize winning entries for three categories: innovation, creativity and excellence. Without hinting at their favourite works, this year's guest judges Anindita Banerjee and Koji Hoashi said the maturity and sophistication legible in all entries had surpassed their expectations. "You can tell a lot of introspection has gone into their work; that the students have had a lot of time to reflect deeply about their work," Ms Banerjee said. "The young artists here are a very special batch of students - they have tackled some really complex ideas, and it would be really good for people to come and see how young minds have worked through the challenges of the pandemic. "It is a credit to the artists that their work has a lot of content and a lot of depth." Mr Koji added that none of the works come with details as to what the work was intended to convey; a circumstance which compels the viewer to identify the beginnings of a conversation between the viewer and the work within the artwork itself. "We have no information about how the student worked in class or any information about the work, which is really good in the sense that the art is actually doing the talking," Mr Koji said. "It makes it more interesting." "So much of it depends on how people perceive the work - it's very subjective. "So, we know we have to discuss [our views] very carefully together so we can be fair to all students." Visitors to the free exhibition have until April 24 to view the exquisite display of local young talent. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

