VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE, Saturday February 19 NEW CASES: 6280 (down from 6935 yesterday) DEATHS: 20 (down from 14 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 48,420 (down from 48,852 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 365 (down from 451 yesterday) IN ICU: 55 (down from 64 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 13 (down from 16 yesterday) Victoria has recorded 6280 new COVID cases and 20 as the state winds back several restrictions. The new infections include 4214 from rapid antigen tests and 2066 from PCR tests, the health department confirmed on Saturday. The state is managing 48,420 active cases, down from 48,852 on Friday. Hospitalisations with the virus have dropped by 86, with 365 Victorian patients in hospital, down from 451 on Friday. Of those, 55 patients are in ICU with 13 requiring ventilation. More than 54 per cent of people aged over 18 have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine after 9371 vaccines were administered on Friday. Victoria eased many of its COVID-19 restrictions on Friday. QR codes will still be required at pubs, bars and entertainment venues, but not at retail areas. International traveller permits have also been scrapped in Victoria, while quarantine for unvaccinated travellers has been halved to seven days. Mandates requiring key industries to carry out surveillance testing will be replaced with a recommendation. The moves come after Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the Omicron peak had passed, with the state able to move "back to normal".

