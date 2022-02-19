news, latest-news,

The newest addition to one of Ballarat's biggest fundraising events has proved popular, attracting more than 160 participants and raising more than $10,700 for ground-breaking cancer research. Keen riders completed a 45 kilometre route through the gravel roads of the Creswick State Forest on Saturday morning to kickstart the Ballarat Cycle Classic. About 165 participants came together at Brown Hill Reserve to start the ride at 9am, with the first speedy rider returning within an hour and 20 minutes. Rider feedback on the course was positive, with a relaxed, social atmosphere at the finish line and support from Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute volunteers. Friends Marcus Wettenhall from Geelong and Mal Kimpton from Torquay met Point Coint participant Michael Wallis-Tayler on the ride and spoke to The Courier on their return. It was Mr Wallis-Tayler's fourth year participating in the major FECRI fundraising event. He will stay in Ballarat on Saturday night and participate the 160km SPUD 100 Cycle Classic ride on Sunday. "It is a good ride and a good day out. It is one of the better ones that are run and it is a weekend away," he said. RELATED COVERAGE: Ballarat Cycle Classic 2022: How to enter, ride and walk for cancer research Mr Kimpton said the gravel grind was a good challenging, fast, flowy and rocky course. Mr Wettenhall said it was a bonus 100 per cent of the entry fee went to a good cause. All three said it was a course they would like to ride again if the event continues in the coming years. Most participants rode a gravel bike for the course which is between a road bike and a mountain bike. See The Courier's full gallery of photos from the event below. FECRI board member Dr David Deutscher joined the gravel grind with family friend Ben Wilkie, who also sponsors FECRI through Natures Cargo. Dr Deutscher said the gravel grind was a new way to get involved. He completed the SPUD 100 last year but has been away this year which meant he has not had a chance to train for the challenging ride. "I am keen to promote FECRI because they really are doing fantastic research," he said. "They have got a bank of tissue over a long period of time they can interrogate and look for ways for breakthrough treatments. "It is unique in the world, that bank of tissue they have collected over 20 years. It is incredibly worthwhile supporting and it is great the community get behind it. "Fiona Elsey is growing in prestige and the credit that is being internationally is growing every year. It is a significant institution." Dr Deutscher will do the 60km ride on Sunday. "It is that community feel... Everybody is touched by cancer," he said. "I have a friend who is undergoing treatment so I said I would ride for him today and think of him." It is the first year participating in the Cycle Classic for Mr Wilkie, who was kayaking to Tasmania to raise funds for other charities when the event was on last year. "It is a very important event for the Ballarat community. It is good to be involved and good to see the turnout," he said. "It is fantastic riding with other people." Dr Deutscher said he encouraged friends from Melbourne to join the Sunday rides and they would spend the night in Ballarat and go out for dinner together. "That is people from Melbourne spending money here and then we will ride together tomorrow, catch up and chat," he said. FECRI committee member of 15 years John Ives volunteered at the gravel grind on Saturday and said it was a great addition to the Cycle Classic, bringing a new range of riders. "About half the people are riding today and tomorrow which is fantastic. We also have the Begonia Classic which is the run in March this year. We will try to get it to be a festival of events over time," he said. "Something like 60 per cent of riders today are out of towners because the gravel grind is different. I spoke to one guy from Melbourne who said 'there is nothing like this in Melbourne'. "It is great to see the community involvement for a local research institute. I think the thing a lot of people like is 100 per cent of entry fees go to the local institute." FECRI is aiming to raise $250,000, with the fundraising total sitting at $210,000 as of Saturday afternoon. Cycle Classic Sunday events will kick off at 7am with the start of the SPUD 100. Entries are still open: ballaratcycleclassic.com.au. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/ea762ab4-ae0b-421d-b5ea-c1812e3ca300.jpg/r0_65_3832_2230_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg