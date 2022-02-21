Young people host Green Fest to inspire everyday sustainable living

news, latest-news,

Ballarat's young people are continuing to lead the climate justice movement, creating a new event to empower individuals and encourage a strong community response. Ballarat Climate Action Co-op volunteers have worked with Food Is Free to host Green Fest this weekend. The event will feature a clothes swap, book exchange, scarecrow making and gardening workshops, as well as an environmental volunteer groups showcase, market stalls and live music. Ballarat Climate Action Co-op volunteer Finley Japp said Green Fest was about coming together in a positive way to commit to climate action as a community. "Unfortunately the government is not leading climate action, it has to be the community. This is about building a strong community and coming together after two difficult years," he said. Community grassroots organisation Food Is Free was awarded a $9,900 FRRR ABC Heywire Youth Innovation grant for Ballarat Action Climate Co-op members to host events at Green Space. Seven young people have been part of a core organising group for Green Fest, with about 15 to 20 students in total making up the Ballarat Climate Action Co-op. Eloise Amirtharajah is running the clothes swap for the event and has experience running popular clothes swaps in Ballarat in the past. People who want to be involved are encouraged to register, drop off the clothes they want to swap before the event and then attend a timeslot to find new treasures. Ms Amirtharajah said while the event was youth-led, all elements including the clothes swap were open for all community members to attend at no cost. Katja Fiedler has supported the young people to host the event and she is excited to see individuals empowered to take everyday action to address climate change. "Instead of going to buy new clothes we are exchanging clothes and we can exchange books with others," she said. "How can we apply a sustainable lifestyle in our everyday life and have fun doing that?" "I think it is really empowering to see the cause and effect of sustainable individual action," Mr Japp said. "It is empowering on an individual level and is also a space we can work together as a community to demand more substantive collective action." RELATED COVERAGE: 'There is no planet B': students call for net zero emissions target Mr Japp said he was personally excited about the book exchange as he would be bringing along good quality books to share with other people while looking for some new favourites. Other highlights will be workshops on seed saving, growing plants and vegetables in small spaces and companion planting. The Ballarat Climate Action Co-op was founded in 2019 and is associated with the Schools Strike for Climate movement. People wanting to participate in the Green Fest clothes swap and gardening workshops are encouraged to register online at bit.ly/3JIlAU5. Green Fest will run from 11am to 3pm at Food Is Free Green Space at 212 Ripon Street South. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

