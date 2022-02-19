Firefighters extinguish suspicious fire at Ballarat East unit

news, latest-news,

Emergency services have responded to a suspicious fire at a property in Ballarat East. Firefighters found a unit on Richards Street engulfed in flames soon after 10.30am on Saturday. The Courier spoke to police members on scene who said the fire was being treated as suspicious. The blaze was contained to the small unit at the back of a block. Sergeant Matthew Hayes said a crime scene would be set up at the unit with investigations into the exact cause of the fire to begin. "We're still making enquiries to find the owner at this stage, but at this stage we don't believe there was anyone home," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "The firies did a great job being able to control it before it spread to any neighbouring units so it's been confined to the one unit." The Country Fire Authority issued a message to community members that smoke may be visible from nearby roads and communities. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/913dcc43-67c6-47e8-a54e-f0f0ed11ac77.jpg/r0_297_4329_2743_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg