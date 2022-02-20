news, latest-news,

A three-goal Paige Glover performance was a lonely positive for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels as they sunk to a fourth-consecutive defeat at the hands of the Geelong Falcons. In a re-match of last year's NAB League Girls semi-final, the Rebels were left to rue a slow start with seven of their 10 scoring shots coming in the second half of the 40-point loss. Glover was a standout for the hosts, backing her three goals up with a tireless defensive performance. The Dimboola junior made eight tackles and collected 13 disposals. Captain Lilli Condon was again among the Rebels' major ball-winners, sharing a team-high 19 disposals alongside Vic Country representative Paige Scott. Ballarat Swans' Kallani Scoullar also strengthened her case as one of the league's premier rucks, winning 25 hitouts to accompany her nine tackles and three inside-50's. The Rebels' futures side also had a tough day, falling 3.1 (19) to 10.6 (66) to their Geelong counterparts. Ballarat Swans' junior Zoe Burke, playing her fourth futures game, was named player of the day for the under-17 side. "We played really well as team. Communication was big today and we really worked well as a team to get the ball down the field," Burke said after the game. "(I've learned) to always be at the ball and always be backing up." The Rebels under-19 side next plays the mid-table Oakleigh Chargers at Mars Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

