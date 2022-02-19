Webbcona in strife after crashing out of top four | BHBR Saturday premier results

news, latest-news,

Webbcona finds itself with a mountain to climb to return to finals contention with just two rounds remaining. Entering the match level on points with nearest rival Buninyong, Webbcona needed a win to keep its fate in its own hands. Instead, a three-shot loss to Sebastopol has its players hunting for four-leaf clovers and any other lucky omens they can find to help a convoluted run of results transpire and return them to the top four. In a tense affair, the Scott Roberts-skippered rink proved the difference for the hosts in the 53 (12) to 50 (4) win. Together with David Cassells, Tim Beacham, and Paul Lovell, Roberts recorded a 24-13 victory to offset three-shot and five-shot losses for Sebastopol on the other two rinks. IN OTHER NEWS: The result wasn't enough to see Sebastopol rise from second but did sink Webbcona to fifth, eight points behind Buninyong after its win against Creswick. Buninyong was presented a better chance than ever to steal a finals berth, with opponents Creswick entering the weekend without a win since the end of November. The visitors looked on path for an upset, celebrating two rink wins, before the team skippered by Brian Wilcock saved the result for Buninyong. Wilcock, Ian McGregor, Phillip Nunn and Wayne Morgan won 35-14 to send the hosts into fourth with a favourable run home ahead. In the final two rounds, Buninyong meets Mt Xavier and Linton - two sides below it on the ladder. Webbcona, meanwhile, needing to make up eight points, plays third-placed BMS before finishing the regular season against second-placed Victoria. Linton remains an outside chance after it kept its slim hopes alive with an upset 15-shot win against BMS. The hosts won two rinks to the visitors' one to hand BMS its first loss in over two months. Linton is 14 points off the place and meets second-to-last Learmonth next, opening the door for a potential final-day decider against Buninyong. Elsewhere, Victoria continued its dominance with a 30-shot win against Ballarat. The Shaun Clark-skippered rink was Victoria's best on the day, winning 44-9. Eight points clear, Victoria could sew up top spot with a win against Sebastopol next weekend. Learmonth defeated Mt Xavier, 63 (14) to 56 (2), to complete round 16. Wins to Ross Powell and Craig Findlay's rinks were enough to see the hosts celebrate their first win since the end of November.

