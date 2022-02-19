sport, ballarat-cricket,

East Ballarat finds itself with three nervous weeks ahead after a seven-wicket loss to Wendouree threw its top four spot into a state of constant limbo. Opting to bat, East Ballarat soon found itself under the ladder leader's control. Lakpriya Appuhamy (3-35) dimissed both openers for single figures before Harli Givven's (29) departure at 5-84 left the hosts asking for yet-another rear-guard resistance. Red Caps' off-spinner Lucas Argall (3-37) had other plans, however, and with the score soon 7-98 his side was in the driver's seat. Only late Chris Jerram (37) runs and an uncharacterstic 24 extras pushed the Hawks to 170. Early wickets were going to East Ballarat's best hope in the face of the reigning E.J Cleary Medallist and an opener averaging over 100 across his past five innings strolling to the crease to start the Red Caps' chase. At 0-61 after 10 overs, with early wickets now but a foregone dream, it was always going tough to change the tide. Givvens (2-7) would soon snare Miller (46) and Mathew Begbie in quick succession but by then the damage was done. Roscholler saw Wendouree home in the 39th over, ending unbeaten on 84 to become the competition's leading runscorer. East Ballarat 170 (C Jerram 37 H Givvens 29 H Ganley 25 LM Appuhamy 3/35 L Argall 3/37 JC Sleep 2/36) def by Wendouree 3/172 (C Roscholler 84* S Miller 46 H Givvens 2/7) Golden Point has itself poised, ready to strike after a statement-making four-wicket win against North Ballarat. It wasn't all easy-going for last season's grand finalists, with North Ballarat opener Leigh Lorenzen (42) turning on some early fireworks to give his side a healthy sense of momentum. Emerging spin option Josh Pegg (2-27) eventually snared the all-rounder, before his teammates shared the wickets around to work themselves into a good position at 5-120. Roosters skipper Mick Nolan proved the hardest obstacle to move, hitting two sixes and five fours on his way to a season-best 65 off 63 balls. Golden Point coach McDonald would send the left-hander back to the sheds but not before he got his side past a defendable total. McDonald was the pick of the Pointies' bowlers, claiming figures of 3-34 as the hosts finished on 8-203 off his allotment. Standing in as captain, Pegg got his side's chase off to a perfect start. The free-flowing left-hander shook the early loss of his opening partner to have the innings cruising at 1-89 come the first drinks break. Pegg hit eight fours and a six on his way to 71 before he was dismissed by Ash McCafferty (3-21). There are few better to step up and steer a chase than Josh White and the Pointies veteran worked his way to a third half-century of the season before departing at 5-154 in the 39th over. There were a few nervous moments, but cameos from Jack Bambury (27) and Daniel White (22*) pushed the visitors home in the 45th over. Golden Point still sits fifth, now just one win behind East Ballarat in fourth. Complicating the equation, it shares 48 points with Ballarat-Redan and Buninyong behind it after the fellow finals hopefuls celebrated narrow wins. North Ballarat 8/203 (M Nolan 65 L Lorenzen 42 D McDonald 3/34 J Pegg 2/27) def by Golden Point 6/205 (J Pegg 71 J White 54 J Bambury 27 AS McCafferty 3/21 L Lorenzen 2/24) Buninyong's twin batting forces Robert Hind and Liam Brady stood tall again to push their side to victory against third-placed Napoleons-Sebastopol and keep their slim finals hopes alive. The two-posted half centuries in an otherwise shaky batting performance that saw the Bunnies finish on 7-178 after their 50 overs. The defence couldn't have started any better with Liam Rigby (2-30) dismissing Dan Scott with the first ball of the innings. The dangerous Sajith Dissanayaka would soon follow and at 2-6 Naps-Sebas faced an uphill battle. Jacob Ramsey (44) and Janath Tissera (60) did well to ressurect the chase but another flurry of wickets undid the middle-order's hard work. Needing 28 off the last 10 overs with three wickets in hand, Naps-Sebas still had a chance. Singles turned into dots and the Bunnies sensed their chance. Liam Mason (3-24) took wickets with his finals two balls, while David Ellis (1-32) just the act as well to leave the hosts 18 runs short with the best part of four overs still to play. Naps-Sebas 160 (J Tissera 60 JA Ramsey 44 LR Mason 3/24 SA Vanderwert 2/28 L Rigby 2/30) def by Buninyong 7/178 (L Brady 55* R Hind 52 JA Ramsey 2/27) A win is a win, but Ballarat-Redan may have dealt its percentage, and with it its finals hopes, a fatal blow after only just getting over the line against bottom-of-the-table Brown Hill. It didn't all start to plan for the Two Swords, who needed a win to keep pace with the chasing group. Nathan Porter (25) proved a stubborn force before his wicket saw the floodgates open. The visitors would snare the next three wickets for nine runs, before sending Jason Knowles (57) not soon after. From 3-89, Brown Hill sunk to 119 all out with Nathan Patriekos the chief destroyer. The Two Swords quick finished with figures of 5-11 off his allotment. It seemed a day for collapses, with Ballarat-Redan's response soon in similar strife at 4-28. Max Riding (21) offered some security but his depature at 5-47, followed by Bailey Hosemans' soon after at 6-58 never allowed for a sense of comfort. Billy Jones proved the Two Swords' saviour, finishing unbeaten on 37 to secure victory in the 32nd over. The result has Ballarat-Redan one win shy of East Ballarat, but a meeting with Wendouree looms next weekend. Brown Hill 119 (J Knowles 57 NF Porter 25 N Patrikeos 5/11) def by Ballarat-Redan 7/120 (B Jones 37* P Priyankara 2/40) All-rounder Dilan Chandima has continued his super debut season for Darley, hitting a run-a-ball 89 to lay the foundation for the reigning premier's 78-run win against Mt Clear. Batting first, the opener smoked 12 boundaries his innings, before Hasitha Wickramasignhe (54) continued the assault in the middle-orders. There were warning signs for the Lions, with Brodie Ward's 15 the third-highest score and no other recognised batters reaching double figures. Defending 220, Darley wrestled early control through a second-over wicket. Ash George (43), opening the batting for the first time this season, but his departure at 2-47 still left plenty of works to do. Starts never eventuated for Mt Clear and all struggled against the Lions' change bowlers. Left-armer Mitch Ward bowled five maidens on his way to figures of 1-11 off 10 overs, while medium-pacer Rahmatullah Khwaja proved the Lions' taking three wickets to help the visitors dismiss the Mounties for 142 in the 39th over. Mt Clear 10/142 (AJ George 43 MG Ward 28 RN Khwaja 3/36 D Chandima 2/12) def by Darley 220 (D Chandima 89 H Wickramasinghe 54 DA Carton 3/23 Y Mani 2/38 JP Burns 2/44 G Cook 2/46)

