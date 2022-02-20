news, latest-news,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE, Sunday February 20 NEW CASES: 131 (down from 153 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1287 (down from 1321 yesterday) The number of new COVID cases in Ballarat has dropped again, with 131 reported in the 24 hours to midnight, Saturday. The numbers have continued to drop by more than 130 since Thursday, when 265 were reported in the city. The number of active cases has again decreased, with 1287 ongoing infections as of Sunday. In other areas: EARLIER, 9.20am: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE, Sunday February 20 NEW CASES: 4867 (down from 6280 yesterday) DEATHS: 9 (down from 20 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 46,703 (down from 48,420 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 358 (down from 365 yesterday) IN ICU: 51 (down from 55 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 12 (down from 13 yesterday) Victoria has recorded 4867 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, continuing a decrease in the number of new cases in the state. The new infections include 3141 from rapid antigen tests and 1726 from PCR tests, the health department confirmed on Sunday. The state is managing 46,703 active cases, down from 48,420 on Saturday. Of those, 51 patients are in ICU with 12 requiring ventilation. More than 55 per cent of people aged over 18 have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine after 11,413 doses were administered on Saturday. Ninety three per cent of people aged 12 and over have received two doses of the vaccine in the state. Meanwhile, the state will welcome the first cohort of unvaccinated international travellers to its newly-built $200 million quarantine hub on Monday. The facility, at Mickleham in Melbourne's north, will replace hotels and become Victoria's only quarantine site from April. "The Omicron variant has shown us we must continue to be flexible in our pandemic response - and the purpose-built Victorian Quarantine Hub will be vital to how we manage pandemics today and into the future," Police Minister Lisa Neville said during a visit on Saturday. Quarantine Victoria Commissioner Emma Cassar says the hub's open-air setting will eliminate many of the challenges hotel quarantine posed. Able to accommodate up to 1000 residents, its standalone cabins allow for constant fresh air flow, individual ventilation systems and CCTV monitoring. Guests will have access to in-house electronic food ordering and entertainment to minimise contact between residents and the site's 560 staff. The hub's cabin-style accommodation includes entry and exit points via outdoor decks to prevent the virus spreading through shared corridors. The site is split into four villages, with all services and amenities delivered directly onside to limit unnecessary internal or external movement. Staff are being trained on-site, with other final preparations underway including stress-testing all systems to ensure infection prevention and control processes are in place. Victorians meanwhile continue to enjoy the freedom to visit nightclubs and other dance venues, following the easing of restrictions on Friday.

