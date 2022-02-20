news, latest-news,

VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE, Sunday February 20 NEW CASES: 4867 (down from 6280 yesterday) DEATHS: 9 (down from 20 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 46,703 (down from 48,420 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 358 (down from 365 yesterday) IN ICU: 51 (down from 55 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 12 (down from 13 yesterday) Victoria has recorded 4867 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, continuing a decrease in the number of new cases in the state. The new infections include 3141 from rapid antigen tests and 1726 from PCR tests, the health department confirmed on Sunday. The state is managing 46,703 active cases, down from 48,420 on Saturday. Of those, 51 patients are in ICU with 12 requiring ventilation. More than 55 per cent of people aged over 18 have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine after 11,413 doses were administered on Saturday. Ninety three per cent of people aged 12 and over have received two doses of the vaccine in the state. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

