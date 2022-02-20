news, latest-news,

One of Victoria's premier celebrations of craft beer returned to Ballarat on Saturday, with more than 2500 people attending the Ballarat Beer Festival. The event returned to the North Gardens for its 10th year, with 34 different breweries showing their wares, including Ballarat's own Red Duck Brewery and Dollar Bill Brewing. See The Courier's gallery of photos from the event below. Ballarat Beer Festival director Ric Dexter said he expected the final attendance numbers to exceed last year's strong turn out, with more people coming out to support small independent breweries that had struggled through a tough year for hospitality. "We're one of only two beer festivals in Victoria that only have independently-owned private breweries. Every other beer festival in Victoria, and mostly in Australia, always has the big players which are all owned by Japan," he said. "It's really important for the brewers to get here and get their brands out. We've got about 10 new brewers we've not seen here before so it's a great opportunity for them to get their brand out there and people to sample their wares. "We get asked by about 50-plus brewers and I have to curate that, which gets pretty brutal. I believe we've got a really great mix of brewers here. "A lot of new beers, a lot of the brewers select the festival to launch a new beer, we've got the new Red Duck-Haymes Paint collaboration, there's all sorts of new beers here I can't even begin to mention them all." READ MORE: Ballarat Beer Festival 2022: Organisers ready to launch with new sponsor Mr Dexter said with more than 700 craft breweries open across the country, selecting beers was becoming more akin to selecting wines. "Not everybody likes drinking standard beers all the time. Tastes have become more selective and people have become more selective in what they have," he said. "If you have some of those beers on their own, you think it's a bit sour but if you have it with the right dish, it's fantastic. People are becoming very selective like wine connoisseurs select a wine." Red Duck Brewery owner Scott Wilson-Browne said the event was a great way to showcase Ballarat. "This is a really good way for me to help do what I believe in, which is be part of Ballarat, showcase Ballarat and promote Ballarat as a place to live but also as a brewing destination because we've got all the history and the reason we have the history of brewing is because this is a great place to make beers," he said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

